Moonchild Sanelly is having the time of her life, selling out shows for her European tour

The singer and entertainer recently shared some cool footage from her concert in Rome, where she gave fans a spectacular show

Netizens are raving over Moon's performance and can't wait to see more of her during her tour

Moonchild Sanelly shared footage from her third show on her European tour. Images: moonchildsanelly

Moonchild Sanelly recently kicked off her European tour, and she finally released some footage from one of her shows.

Inside Moonchild Sanelly's performance in Rome

Moonchild Sanelly is booked and busy, and recently confirmed her tour dates for July and August 2025, booking out most of the days of the month.

The 37-year-old singer is out in Europe doing what she does best, and finally gave her online fans a look at all the magic that took place at one of her shows.

Moonchild Sanelly shared footage from her incredible show in Rome on 8 July. Image: moonchildsanelly

Taking to her social media pages, the eccentric performer shared footage on her Instagram page from her concert in Rome on 8 July, where she rocked the stage so hard she ended up performing in her socks.

She showed love to her fans in Rome, and revealed that her Hamburg show on 9 July sold out:

"Maaaaaan, thank you, Rome, you were fire, boobeams! Thank you, Hamburg, sold out and killed last night (posting soon)."

Her tour kicked off just after the release of her new album, Full Moon, on 10 January, and fans will now get to hear some new music.

Here's how social media reacted to Moonchild Sanelly's performance

Netizens are impressed and raved over Moon's show, with others saying they hope to one day see her perform live:

kaylofficial7 was excited:

"Coachella ( 2019) Moonchild is back!"

lagiuliab said:

"We were fire because YOU were!"

nilskasiske wrote:

"It’s been a pleasure seeing you on all these stages. I've been avoiding this 1 billion dollar building until yesterday, it’s been worth waiting."

inspiring_muse posted:

"The empress of hotness on stage! Love that cool and still so warm-hearted girl!"

bodybymighty was impressed:

"The band is NOT messing around! Shoes off and everything. You know it was UP!"

Social media users raved over Moonchild Sanelly's performance in Rome. Image: moonchildsanelly

margaret.amparo added:

"These shows have been looking amazing! Here’s to hoping I can see a show one day, and I cannot wait for the album to drop!"

costabesta added:

"This is too dope!"

TBantubani responded:

"You need a special kind of talent to entertain white people. Get those dollars and euros, it's too late now."

zsiyanda8 gushed over Moonchild Sanelly:

"You know, I can't really put into words how much I love this woman, yoh."

Kmat_dj praised Moonchild:

"Oh, you’re killing it, my babe."

