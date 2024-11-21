Moonchild Sanelly dropped a new track called Tequila to celebrate her birthday and show some love to her fans

This new single comes from her soon-to-be-released album, Full Moon , dropping officially in 2025

Fans celebrated her birthday, showering her with love and reminding her just how amazing and unique she truly is

Birthdays are typically about getting gifts, but that wasn't the case for Moonchild Sanelly. Instead of being the one celebrated, she decided to give back to her fans, whom she affectionately calls Boobeams, by sharing a sneak peek of her new track, Tequila.

Moonchild Sanelly's new song marks the celebration of her 37th birthday. Image: @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

More about Moonchild Sanelly's album

Moonchild announced on her Twitter account that her new album, Full Moon, will be released on January 10, 2025. Staying true to her daring nature, she’s assembled the album in various formats, including vinyl and CDs, even in this digital age. Each vinyl and CD will come with signed postcards. The album serves as a tour of Moonchild's life experiences.

The new track is set to drop on 5 December 2024, perfectly timed for the holiday season. Moonchild joins a list of South African artists dropping songs to match the December vibe. Artists like Sho Madjozi and Blxckie have dropped some new songs that are perfect for getting us in the festive spirit.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Boobeams - to celebrate, I’m super excited to announce the next single from my upcoming album, ‘Full Moon,’ is ‘Tequila,’ coming on 5 December 2024. Pre-save at the link in bio."

Birthday shout-outs for Moonchild Sanelly

The comments section was packed with vibrant and cute birthday wishes.

@WellyLungi wrote:

"Happy birthday, Boobeam. I am sure you are having an amazing one and looking forward to a Prosperous year ahead."

@MeistaMesta commented:

"Happy birthday, Moonie! Thanks for always having a big heart. More wins for you."

@Kasi_Esports added:

"Happy belated birthday Sisi. Here's to another wild and exciting creative journey ahead. Much love."

@Nthabeleng_Pooe wrote:

"Happy birthday, Sthandwa Sam!"

Duncan's hard work pays off

In relevant news, Briefly News reported Duncan Skhova is feeling pretty great these days. He just turned 29 and treated himself to a brand-new car to mark the occasion.

South African rapper Duncan is reaping the rewards of his hard work after purchasing a sleek white BMW on November 17, 2024, on his 29th birthday. His latest album, Incwadi Yezono, is making waves, and his single Payday, featuring Bongo Riot and DJ Tira, is getting a great response from his huge fanbase.

