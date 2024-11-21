DJ Fisherman is back after being away for a decade, and he's set to make waves in the music scene with his exciting new album, Chapter X

The music producer from Durban shared that he took a break due to some professional hurdles, but he's excited about making a fresh start

Fans gave their favorite DJ a warm reception. From the buzz in the comments, it’s clear that they’re super excited about the album release on November 22, 2024

DJ Fisherman is still one of the top music producers in the local music scene. After being away for a long time, he's gearing up for a highly anticipated return.

This is the comeback of the year 2024

The famous DJ was on top of the world with his huge hit Call Out back in 2015. The track featured actor and musician NaakMusiq, Danger from Big Nuz, and the hip-hop group Dreamteam. He was also signed to the Afrotainment music label, which is famous for launching successful artists, including the Qwabe twins and several others. However, after his acclaimed success, Fisherman surprisingly went silent.

It's been ten years since the music producer dropped any new tunes, but that's all about to change with his latest project. He's making a comeback with an album called Chapter X.

DJ Fisherman chatted with TimesLive and shared that coming back to the scene is a big learning curve since so much has changed in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that he hardly uses social media and isn't really into those viral dance challenges many artists do to connect with their fans.

He's counting on traditional media to spread the message and on his industry mates for support.

The iconic DJ dropped a teaser for his upcoming album on Instagram. A few tracks stand out, like i-Ghost, Ndonele, Shikisha, Native Drums, and Ikhekhe featuring Sky Wanda.

"Here’s a taste of what’s coming. Let me know which track speaks to you."

He still got it

His fans gave him a warm welcome and expressed that they are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter X on 22 November 2024.

@lekomix_zn wrote:

"Can’t wait for it to drop. Welcome back."

@sphamandlakingkinoff707 commented:

"It's a hit, boi."

@manqobamntungwa added:

"I am here for it, woza Fisherman."

@mntezira wrote:

"The king is back."

