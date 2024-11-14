Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has been lauded for transforming the lives of former Idols contestants, the Qwabe twins

The Qwabe twins have graced every major stage in SA, including Sjava's Isibuko tour; DJ Tira has also helped them produce smash hits

Supporters have shown admiration for his ability to guide the gifted twins, as well as many other artists from Durban

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media users have given DJ Tira his flowers for nurturing the careers of the talented Qwabe twins. They also mentioned that it wasn't just the Qwabe twins but almost all the artists from Durban.

DJ Tira has been lauded for managing the careers of the Qwabe twins well. Image: @officialqwabetwins and @djtira

Source: Instagram

After exiting the music competition Idols Season 15, the Qwabe twins soon hit the ground running after scoring a delicious record deal with the reputable Afrotainment in Durban. They were excited about their first live show and pulled it off at The Playhouse on 25 November 2022.

DJ Tira worked his magic to elevate the twins' music careers after laying their foundation through the Idols platform.

Fans salute DJ Tira

Twitter (X) user @TheRealest201 posted a before-and-after image of the twins. The first image shows their natural look, with no makeup, regular casual clothes and unkempt short blonde hair. In the second image, the 27-year-old twins look glamorous in trendy hairstyles, on-point makeup, stylish denim outfits, high heels and manicured nails. The twins look every bit stunning.

Based on the comments, some attributed the twins' success to DJ Tira's Midas touch. In contrast, others mentioned that having money has allowed the twins to access resources that will polish their physical appearance.

@TheRealest201 wrote:

"What DJ Tira did for these Queens will never be undone. The man deserves his flowers🤞🏽🔥"

@L.teePrince/Samba added:

"Not only the twins, but almost all artists from Durban. DJ Tira played a role in their success."

@Moyo Maviyo commented:

"Danko, Mr Makoya."

@Senzo Madlala(I'm Him) wrote:

"Bro Tira changed many lives in the entertainment industry, especially in Durban 😓🔥"

Booked and busy Qwabe twins

Virginia and Viggy Qwabe have made incredible strides since their Idols days. The SATMA award-winning duo have had a hectic career. On 8 March 2024, they released their smash hit single Umalambana featuring Gatsheni. They were also featured in Sjava's anticipated Isibuko tour.

DJ Tira expands his reach

In more related news, Briefly News reported that Durban-based music producer DJ Tira is cooking something new in the studio. This time, the superstar collaborated with Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi.

X blog @MDNNEWS shared a video of their studio session where they danced to their upcoming highly anticipated collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News