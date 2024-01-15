Durban-based DJ Tira is cooking something in the studio with Limpopo superstar Makhadzi

They shared a video of their studio session where they jammed to their highly anticipated collaboration

Fans who watched the video have already approved of the song because they previewed it in the video

DJ Tira and singer Makhadzi have worked together for an epic collaboration. Image: @djtira, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Durban-based music producer DJ Tira is cooking something in the studio. This time, the superstar partnered with Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi.

DJ Tira and Makhadzi fire up the studio

X blog @MDNnewss shared a video of their studio session where they danced to their upcoming highly anticipated collaboration.

The 9-minute video was taken from their Instagram Live, where they previewed the yet-to-be-released single.

"DJ Tira in the studio with Makhadzi working on new music."

Mzansi approves of the song

Viewers who watched the video have already given their approval to the song. This is what many people are saying.

@EMKEM_Mike said:

"I wonder if he'll go to Limpopo to perform this song because last time he went there things went south."

@WeFCBusiness lauded:

"Nice."

@UberPhlava said:

"I love Zee."

@Lethabo4991 said:

"Thiss is hot."

@geraldlets added:

"It's a banger shame."

@busiwe_bubu said:

"This is straight fire bro."

@lufunoRonald10 asked:

"@DJTira drop that song."

@Lipra_LM said:

"He never misses."

@tshamanoLu said:

"Music unites. The problem in KZN there is an old man busy dividing people by language. This is hit."

Makhadzi goes on a rant addressing haters calling her ugly

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Makhadzi went in a rant and responded her haters on social media who labelled her ugly.

Makhadzi went on Instagram and had a live video addressing people who call her ugly every day. She then pleaded with her fans to not feel sorry for her, mentioning that she has accepted herself the way she is and that she loves herself.

"Guys I am tired of you calling me ugly, I have accepted myself the way I am and It doesn't do anything to me. I ask myself a question that why you are saying this everyday, and its not my fans its people with fake accounts."

Source: Briefly News