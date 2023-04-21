A video of DJ Tira looking buzzed in the studio has gone viral on Twitter, with Mzansi cracking hilarious jokes

People made fun of the Nguwe hitmaker's unreleased song and strange behaviour, but there were a few tweeps who were concerned

DJ Tira's new "drunk" clip came after he was filmed unable to walk out of a club due to alcohol intoxication

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of DJ Tira looking intoxicated has gone viral on social media.

DJ Tira trended on Twitter for his "drunk" behaviour again. Image: @djtira_sa

Source: Instagram

A user with the name @YANDANI_M_ posted the video to Twitter. In the clip, DJ Tira was working on a new tune in the studio, but his strange behaviour drew the attention of many people, who speculated that he was either high or drunk.

"He's definitely on that Fresh-off the boat white."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi worried about DJ Tira after looking high in trending clip

While several theories circulated regarding Tira making strange noises while appearing drowsy and on the verge of collapsing, concerns also flooded the comments section.

People commented that before it's too late, someone needs to sit down with the Durban-based DJ and tell him to stop using drugs if he is.

@wfreemantle said:

"He’s so sauced."

@Lie_cann shared:

" He is high."

@amukelani_02 posted:

"Is he going through something?"

@fourrforty replied:

"Whatever he is reading there isn't worth it."

@Sibonelo_Shozi commented:

"Those are lyrics? He wrote this?"

@Leigh_Mawong0 wrote:

"Ngath hlez' edakiwe uMalume."

@mizsbosh also said:

"This is getting out of hand."

DJ Tira walks out of club drunk

The Nguwe hitmaker recently made headlines when a drunken video of him went viral.

In the footage, he appeared unable to control his alcohol as he stumbled out of a bar.

The behaviour was weird for many people because they knew DJ Tira as someone who values his brand, and seeing him drunk raised eyebrows. Many people hoped for the best, saying the clips could be intentional and used to promote his new booze business.

According to The South African, DJ Tira established his booze brand, Bearings Cyder, offered in select South African retailers.

Sho Madjozi admits to being drunk on Da L.E.S' podcast, Mzansi loves how she owns up to her tipsy behaviour

In similar stories, Brielfy News reported that Sho Madjozi confirmed she was drunk on Da L.E.S' podcast, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends.

Sho shared in a tweet that she was indeed drunk by making fun of her drunken behaviour in the trending clip.

Of course, online peeps were happy that their suspicions were confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News