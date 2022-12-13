DJ Tira has joined the country's alcohol industry and launched his own booze brand called Bearings Cyder on Monday

The Afrotainment boss shared that Bearings Cyder is available at selected stores across Mzansi and his fans are here for it

Social media users took to Tira's timeline to let him know that they can't wait to try his alcoholic beverage out this festive season

DJ Tira has launched his own booze brand. The Afrotainment record label boss took to his timeline on Monday, 12 December to make the announcement.

DJ Tira is the owner of Bearings Cyder. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The music producer's alcoholic beverage is called Bearings Cyder. The DJ-turned businessman has been in the entertainment industry for two decades.

Spreading his wings, Makoya Bearings decided to join other Mzansi stars who have ventured into the lucrative alcohol business, reports ZAlebs. Taking to Twitter, the Thank You Mr DJ captioned his post:

"Bearings Cyder is now available at selected stores across South Africa! #SambaNgeBearings #BearingsCyder Drink responsibly. Share these great news and stand a chance to get R500 at 17h00 and 18h00 koze kuse."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Tira's announcement

@MGEC31120170 wrote:

"Hola there Makoya Bearings.This one I'm gonna use to substitute the other apple drink and dash my Billiato with this one. Woza Dezemba no Makoya!!!!!"

@moloko_flo said:

"Looks like something I'd try."

@_WiseySA commented:

"Definitely looks nice… I hope it tastes better than Savanna."

@cindydubee wrote:

"Can’t wait to try this one!!"

@chumi_m added:

"Sivala unyaka nge #BearingsCyder #SambaNgeBearings. Can’t wait to try these, available at selected stores across SA! Also hoping for other flavors as well."

Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose blow Somizi away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to his timeline to praise Maskandi stars Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose. The larger-than-life media personality was the host at the recent Gcwalisa Spring Picnic.

The Idols SA judge took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the performances of the two artists from KwaZulu-Natal. The reality TV star told his 4.8 million followers that he respects Maskandi following the show.

SomGaga said DJ Tira, AKA and Kamo Mphela's performances were "healthy" but Ntencane and Khuzani stole the show. Daily Sun reports that he further shared that their performances humbled and inspired him, adding that they taught him that it's okay to stay in your own lane and run your own race.

