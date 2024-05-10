31-year-old Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini won the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the annual Cosafa awards

The shot-stopper is now aiming for more success not only with Banyana but also with her club, Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate the Banyana goalkeeper after she won the top award

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Ddlamini was proud after winning top Cosafa award. Image: Michael Reaves / Naomi Baker

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini left the Cosafa Awards with the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper won the prize for her impressive performances for Banyana, even though the side failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Andile Dlamini sets her sights higher

Dlamini won a top award at the Cosafa Awards, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to SABC Sport, Dlamini, who was previously involved in a lawsuit with SAFA, said she was proud to have won the award.

Dlamini said:

"I want to see Banyana Banyana winning the Wafcon again and competing at Cosafa. I am proud of Banyana for keeping on and pushing. I won this award for every goalkeeper I have worked with."

Fans applaud Dlamini

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Dlamini, who kept three clean sheets when Banyana won the Wafcon in 2022.

Isabella Bella Shayi congratulated Dlamini:

“Congratulations maDlamini.”

Ramaesela Ngwasheng backs Dlamini for more success:

"Well done. Keep on shining."

Said Said is a fan:

"Keep it up, my sister."

Johnson Tshepo Molefe is proud:

"Our country goalies."

Thabang Nduki Mashalane backs Dlamini:

“You are a great GK.”

