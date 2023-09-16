The South African Football Association (SAFA) is ready to go to court against Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi

JOHANNESBURG- SAFA is refusing to take accusations of player mistreatment after the Banyana Banyana strikes. Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, is willing to go to court after a sports agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, made serious accusations online.

SAFA and its president Danny are taking a soccer agent to court after an accusation that they mistreated Banya Banyana's goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. Image: ANP/Gallo Images

People discussed the South African Football Association's pending defamation court case People had different opinions, with some criticising the South African Football Association.

SAFA denies mistreating Banyana Banyana player

The South African Football Association is looking for a settlement of R3.5M after a series of tweets allegedly by Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, according to News24.

In the social media posts, the sports agent claimed that Banyana Banyana's goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, was prohibited from speaking to the media after the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The tweets also claimed that the soccer keeper met with coach Desiree Ellis, and they asked her to play the goalkeeper. Andile allegedly refused because of the Association and because Danny Jordaan blamed her for initiating the soccer team's strike for equal pay.

The South African Football Association argues that the statements by the soccer agent damaged the Association's reputation.

Soccer agent hits back South African football association

According to News,24 Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi alleges that the social media account is not his. He said:

"I'm surprised. They should have asked me first because they have my number, like you are asking, and you know my company. Maybe people are confused by the name Rush,”

South Africa's discuss SAFA lawsuit

Many people commented that the South African Football Association should not be linked to Danny Jordaan. Others wrote on the post that they believed that the tweets were true, and that is why they want to take it to court;

Mvuselelo Khumalo said:

"It's a lesson to everyone using social media to be careful of what you say about other people on this platform."

Rikesh Ishwarlall commented:

"The truth hurts so much it needs a lawsuit."

TEEGEE wrote:

"Jordaan is mad, and he must understand that SAFA is not his private company, and he is not beyond reproach, and just like any person, he can be criticised"

Bongza Stallion agreed:

"This one deserves everything you throw on him. He thinks he owns SAFA. This is not a family business. We must find a way to remove him one way or another."

Moloantoa Kgopa sepculated:

"They are broke. They want money at all costs. Don't be surprised if they sue Fifa or even sue themselves."

