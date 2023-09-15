EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman want the firearm charges against them dropped

The move comes after an investigating officer admitted that they could not verify if Malema and Snyman actually fired a real gun in public

EFF supporters are happy that the duo are moving to have the case dismissed, believing there was no case to begin with

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has no intention of seeing his firearm court case through to the end.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adrian Snyman, have been standing trial for over five years after they were charged with discharging a firearm in public.

Malema's legal team says there's no evidence

The state concluded its case on Thursday with evidence from investigating officer Rodney Swartbooi, the last witness.

Swartbooi told the court that the police could not track the original source of the video that allegedly showed Malema and Snyman firing a gun in public.

According to SABC News, Swartbooi added that they had not been able to determine whether the alleged firearm in the video was real or not. This prompted the defence team to apply for the charges to be dropped, stating that there wasn't enough evidence against the pair.

Investigator confesses about leaving out key evidence

During cross-examination, Swartbooi told the court that he unintentionally left out vital information in his statement.

According to EWN, Swartbooi said he failed to note that at the time of the alleged incident, Malema was under the protection of a SAPS VIP protection unit, and the unit did not report anything about guns being fired.

Mzansi shares thoughts on latest development on Malema's case

Kagiso Samuel commented:

"Even if this case is dismissed, AfriForum will always follow Malema wherever he goes and find something to take him to court. The sooner they realise that taking Malema to court only makes him even stronger, the sooner they stop being obsessed with him."

Thembani Nkomo said:

"There is no case against CIC and Snyman. This must be dismissed. AfriForum is losing again #Asijiki viva EFF"

Makgotso Bokopane Maputle said:

"This guy is my favourite, EFF all the way❤️"

Thabiso Mbonambi said:

"The case should be dismissed with costs. AfriForum will have to pay the cost. They failed to bring the evidence."

