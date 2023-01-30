The gun case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard has been postponed

Malema and Adriaan Snyman are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 31 January

The court case left many citizens annoyed after the defence claimed that video footage should not be admitted as evidence

EAST LONDON - Leader of the EFF Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman had the case against them postponed to Tuesday, 31 January.

The gun case against EFF Leader Julius Malema has been postponed. Image: Stock image & Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

The pair are facing charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act after the pair were allegedly caught on camera firing an automatic rifle at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London. They were at the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations in 2018 when the incident is believed to have occurred.

In the clip, Malema can be seen allegedly firing the rifle before handing it over to Snyman. However, defence lawyers, advocate Laurence Hordes and advocate Shane Matthews believe the video should not be used as evidence, according to News24.

They challenged the authenticity of the footage and said the State failed to call the cameraperson to testify. The counsels for Malema and Snyman called for the matter to be handled through a trial-within-a-trial.

Hordes said the State has the responsibility to prove the authentication of the video before it can be used as evidence. Matthews also suggested that the video could have been tampered with after being captured.

The matter will resume in court on Tuesday, with Magistrate Twanet Olivier expected to make a ruling on whether she will allow the trial to continue, or grant the trial-within-a-trial, The Citizen reported.

Mzansi react to Julius Malema’s gun case

@richardlehnerdt said:

“Malema the #ToySoldier - I wonder if they are still going with the "it was a toy gun" defence.”

@Jeffjones281 commented:

“Voetsek we saw you on video firing that machine gun in public to show off what a big man you are… Just plead guilty and apologize.”

@DontTrustTheFl1 added:

“Be a man and admits you fired a real gun in a public space…you won’t cause you are nothing but a pathetic lying spineless coward.”

