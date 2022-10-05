The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is not above goading his opponents on social media

Malema tweeted that he would defeat South African right group AfriForum when they meet in court again

AfriForum was granted the right to appeal the ruling that the "Kill the Boer" struggle song does not constitute hate speech

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is keen to face AfriForum in court again over the 'Kill the Boer" struggle song.

Julius Malema claims he will beat AfriForum again when they head to the superior court to appeal the "Kill the Boer": Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

Malema took to Twitter to react to the civil rights group's leave to appeal application against the "Kill the Boer" ruling and expressed his confidence that he will secure another win against AfriForum.

According to TimeLIVE, Equality Court granted Afriforum leave to appeal the ruling that "Kill the Boer" does not constitute hate speech at the Supreme Court of Appeals. The Equality Court handed down the judgement in Favour of Malema and EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in August 2022

Malema claimed that he would beat Afriforum again and looked forward to his day in court. The leader of the Red Berets further goaded Afriforum adding that he was pleased the organisation fired their incompetent lawyer.

Afriforums Campaign Officer Ernst van Zyl said the appeal was extremely important because it must be clear to the public that chants inciting violence are unacceptable. Van Zyl added that there must be consequences when someone sings "Kill the Boer", EWN reported.

South Africans react to Malema's claims that he will win the "Kill the Boer" appeal

South Africans weighed in on Malema's confident claims on social media.

Below are some reactions:

