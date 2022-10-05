EFF leader Julius Malema asked a hypothetical question that rubbed Judge Elias Matojane the wrong way

Malema asked Matojane how society would benefit from the incarceration of an 80-year-old man

Matojane believes Malema was using the hypothetical question to elude to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema thought he could sneak a "hypothetical" question into the Judicial Services Commissions (JSC) interview process.

Judge Elias Matojane told Julius Malema to direct his question about Zuma's arrest to parliament. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images, Michele Spatari/AFP & @insightfactor/Twitter

The JSC was interviewing candidates for the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, News24 reports. One of the candidates in the process of being interviewed was Judge Elias Matojane, who ruled that former president Jacob Zuma's parole was unlawful.

According to TimesLIVE, The EFF leader questioned the judge on how incarcerating an 80-year-old man would serve society.

Malema added:

"[How will he] rehabilitate and integrate into society because by the time he gets back into society there's no longer a human being there"

Matojane responded by saying that Malema had raised an excellent question and explained that judges make decisions based on fact, not hypothetical scenarios.

Unsatisfied with Matojane's answer, Malema pushed the judge for more. At that point, Matojane suggested Malema take his issue up with parliament because the EFF leader raised his question in the wrong forum.

It is believed that the question was about former president Jacob Zuma who was given parole two months into his 15-month incarceration sentence for contempt of court. Last year, Judge Matojane ordered that Zuma be returned to prison and that his time on medical parole should not be included as part of his term.

South African react to the exchange between Malema and Judge Matojane

South Africans saw through Malema's agenda in asking his hypothetical question.

Here are some comments:

@umtshawe said:

"Lol le yase Seshego is hiding something big. There's no other explanation for this behaviour I am glad the judge told him where to get off."

@BabaloNdenze added:

"The JSC is not National Assembly plenary."

@KABELOZULU6 claimed:

"Malema is on a political mission there"

@himboBlacksmith pointed out:

"That's irrelevant. If that were the view of the court, then anyone 80 years or older would be able to commit crime freely. Do you know how many old-age home disputes would instantly be settled by a shotgun?"

@angazi_nje asked:

"If Malema is concerned about 80-year-old men who are incarcerated, why has he said anything about those who are assaulting kids? There's no need for them to be sent to jail because their behaviour won't be corrected. Is that what he's saying?"

