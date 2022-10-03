President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on his ability to address the challenges facing South Africa, and Mzansi was sceptical

He explained that many leaders have not experienced the back-to-back problems that he had to deal with

People across the nation were not satisfied with what he said, while many dismissed his capability to deliver promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the socials to speak about his ability to address South Africa's challenges.

The man in charge shared his words through a video uploaded on Twitter, where he has an account that goes by the handle @CyrilRamaphosa. The clip measures one minute and 30 seconds and was accompanied by a caption:

"I am working to the best of my ability to address the challenges that our country faces."

In the footage, he states that most presidents don't have to deal with back-to-back and escalating issues by listing all the major problems that the country has experienced in the past few years.

He also stated that he believes he had addressed the issues to the best of his ability and that he will continue to be at service for the people of South Africa. Peeps across the country were deeply sceptical about his words, while others just didn't believe him. See the responses below:

@JJ_Stellies asked:

"Then why are we worse off now than we you started?"

@Misie_Atlanta posted:

@realprincegumed commented:

"Dude, come on mannn respect us please "

@RuleNisi mentioned:

"Guy with all due respect... Being the president of SA is a piece job for you... Being the president of the ANC is your main job... Your side hustle is suffering..."

@Pumeza_Nqojana shared:

@papizwane2 asked:

"So the past 4 years have been your BEST? "

@Privilegednot commented:

"Maybe if you had people who knew what they were doing around you, you would have more success. An expert is as good as his tools allow... Yours are pretty useless."

@StephenKau28 posted:

