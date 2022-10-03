A man stood in the middle of a hail storm and had Mzansi wondering if he did it because of a woman breaking his heart

The clip itself is quite strange because the storm included large chunks of ice that could hurt the gent

Peeps across South Africa cracked jokes about the video, with many saying that the man is going through something serious

A gent standing in the middle of a hail storm had netizens across Mzansi wondering if he did it because of troubles with a woman.

A gent stood in the middle of a massive hailstorm, and many peeps wondered why. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The strange clip was posted by @kulanicool and had folks nationwide discussing the Twitter post. The clip itself is quite peculiar, with the account holder writing a caption that alludes to what the problem could be:

"Basadi neh? "

What makes this even odder is that the hail storm itself was quite dangerous. Large chunks of ice fell and damaged some cars and nearby property, so the man could have been seriously injured.

No one really knows why the man did it, but the caption and the opinion of many South Africans point to most people thinking it is because of a woman, while others gave their own suggestions. See the responses below:

@Mtho_wamdimo said:

"Whatever this guy is going through is a result of a very selfish third party..."

@Rend801 suggested:

"Leave woman out of this, what if he just want rocks hitting him."

@Amo___B posted:

@MuzieSndlovu commented:

"Lol this man is going through a lot shem"

@ZuluThapelo1 mentioned:

"This gender well finishing us ijoo."

@thandiswagn shared:

@BongiMvuyana said:

"Middle of the street AND middle of the storm. Man's so hurt he wants to die die "

@Stor37595933Ace mentioned:

"AKA after 10k gone to Hollywood..."

