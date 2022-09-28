A gorgeous woman celebrated becoming a two-time graduate on the socials, and peeps came to stan the well-educated queen

South African women tend to slay the streets of academia, with most graduates in the country being women

Peeps came to bring out their best comments and kind words for the queen, with some pointing out she has beauty and brains

A beautiful and academically inclined woman took to the socials to celebrate her inspirational accomplishment of being a two-time graduate.

A bewitching woman wet online to celebrate becoming a two-time graduate, and peeps came in droves to congratulate her. Images: @nellieMybena/ Twitter

The woman in question goes by the name of @nellieMybena and made her proud announcement in a Twitter post that included a snap of her stylish graduation outfit.

Gorgeous South African graduates are actually quite commonplace in the country, which is amazing for the economy. According to the Independent Online, most university graduates are women, taking up 52.3% of degrees.

What makes this boss babes achievement even better is that a minority of black South Africans make up overall graduates, about 4.1% to be exact. The fact that the hardworking woman overcame such statistics is a cause for celebration.

Peeps online did just that. Many came to congratulate the woman on her achievement, and some even wrote long heartfelt messages. See the responses below:

@PBaptised said:

"It's time for me to marry u and complete the fusion of those belts "

@KingMago001 commented:

"Brain and Beauty BnB we are pleased with you Na Mabhena beauty goes with the school. A person who repeats himself, Na Mbuduma keep doing good work."

@Comm_Bobo posted:

@Precious_MissRA mentioned:

"Congratulations babes You really did well."

@GIFTMAKIBO asked:

"Tell me how you did it, tell me about the experience and your routine also, will personally appreciate that."

@VusMuziMalema posted:

@starks_erie said:

"I love the color that you're wearing "

@merriam_masango commented:

"Oh wow. Well done, my beautidul lady, you did great."

