An unfortunate woman got ditched by her fiance at their wedding ceremony and continued to party with her family

The action leading up to the celebration may have been sad, but the outcome of it was wonderful for the lady

Peeps around the world gathered under the viral videos comment section to applaud the woman for her spirit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Being left at the altar is a nightmare that most women had, and one woman online sadly experienced this but continued to party nonetheless.

An unlucky lady got left by the altar by her fiance but continued to party up a storm, wowing folks worldwide. Images: Kayley Stead/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Kayley Stead is the luckless woman in the scenario but is powered through the bad situation with immaculate composure. She shared the ordeal in a TikTok video that was accompanied by a detailed caption, with some of it saying:

"Even though the day didn't go to plan, I couldn't let the hard work that I put into this day and a good party go to waste. The day was filled with many laughs and a lot of tears."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video would look like any other happy wedding celebration, but the groom is nowhere to be seen as well as his family, who according to the jilted bride, wanted to stay behind and party but felt uncomfortable.

Folks were enamoured by her family's support and commended her for her resilient spirit. See the comment section:

Zoe Mcveigh said:

"Absolute queen for still enjoying your day."

Zoeh mentioned:

"What an AMAZING support system! ❤️"

Annie Fenlan commented:

"Go on lass! can't waste the look Imagine how he felt knowing you'd all still partied ❤️‍"

Lulu posted:

"You have the most positive and amazing attitude! Good things are gonna come your way with that smile like sunshine ☀️"

Freya shared:

"Made lemonade, lemon pie and lemon meringue with these lemons, hunny."

Your Momma BFF | Yuena said:

"Girl, he was doing you a favor ❤️"

Dear_Deborah mentioned:

"Who needs a man when you have that incredible support network of woman around you!"

SerpentSpiritLife commented:

"How blessed to have so many women in your corner. I'm envious..you must be an amazing woman."

Viral video of dad and daughter singing beautifully together gives peeps the goosebumps: “Absolutely amazing”

In another, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a little girl singing with her father has not only gone viral but also left netizens’ hearts pumping custard at the adorable sight.

The cute clip was shared on Facebook by Fit herbalmama and shows the little girl holding a microphone in front of the camera and rocking a cute red Elmo printed outfit, as her dad plays the keyboard behind her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News