A video of a little girl and father singing a rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s "Someone You Loved" has been circulating online

The adorable clip shows the girl singing as her dad plays the keyboard and backs her up in the background

The video has gone viral with over 384K views on Facebook and garnered tons of adoring comments

A video of a little girl singing with her father has not only gone viral but also left netizens’ hearts pumping custard at the adorable sight.

A girl and her father singing a rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s "Someone You Loved" has broken the internet. Image: Fit herbalmama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The cute clip was shared on Facebook by Fit herbalmama and shows the little girl holding a microphone in front of the camera and rocking a cute red Elmo printed outfit, as her dad plays the keyboard behind her.

The girl proceeds to sing Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved in the sweetest and most melodic voice – enough to give any music lover goosebumps.

She continues to sing the love song effortlessly as her dad backs her up in the background.

The beautiful video made a lasting impression on several netizens who flooded the Facebook post with tons of heartfelt comments and reactions.

Johana Clara said:

“These two are blessed to have each other...I'm always amazed at what a child can do if they are loved and supported every day.”

Sonto Mnguni replied:

“Absolutely amazing❤️.”

Simelane Agnes Mizwa wrote:

“For me, it's the angelic girl's voice, she nailed it! Sweet mahn sweet!.”

Sipho Bellz Mathe commented:

“Damn this kid is really a star. Thank u daddy for the support u are giving her, one day when she is big and a real singer she will remember that this is where it all started .”

Tshiwela Ramabulana wrote:

“Love this ❤️.”

Seipati Senama reacted:

“Amazing yoo that voice .”

Source: Briefly News