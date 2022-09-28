A little girl teamed up with a fellow TikTok dancer, and the two produced a clip that had people howling

Bongadou and Queen Joyce dropped the video showing them turning a party starter dance into pure fire

The people of social media could not get over how well the little girl can dance and made it known she was the star

Nothing quite like a little girl busting impressive moves to get you off of your seat and clapping. A TikTok dancer collaborated with a little girl who knows how to groove and created a fire dance clip.

Known as Queen Joyce on TikTok, the tiny Miss has her mother managing her account, uploading some of the smoothest and hottest dance clips you’ll see online… especially from a child.

Professional dancer Bongadou partnered up with the talented little TikTok dancer and recorded a slick dance challenge clip that blew up on social media. The lit video clocked over 800k views.

Following the widely known moves that the song predicts, the little girl and man added spice to it that you can feel deep in your soul. They are just too much!

Social media users can’t get over how the girl can groove

Showing both of them love, people just cannot believe how well the little girl can dance. She sure stole the spotlight, and for good reason.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@faith fik said:

“It’s the go down low for me ”

@B_divah26 said:

“She’s sooo smooth ❤️”

@user3134897492969 said:

“It is the lil gal for me... please another dance with her.”

@bossladymi2 said:

“Omothe girl is good ”

@user9448018990555 said:

“She is the best dancer wow”

@user4429303916067 said:

“Kids are really talent this days ooo, every child they dance.”

