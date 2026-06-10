IRAN— An uncrewed sea drone safely retrieved two American pilots after Iran allegedly downed their Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command confirmed that the uncrewed surface vehicle, deployed by the Bahrain-based Task Force 59, successfully recovered the crew members within two hours of the crash off the Omani coast.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Donald Trump is fuming that an Apache helicopter. Images: Samuel Corum/Getty Images and Abdel Majid Bziouat / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC News, the rescue highlights a major operational deployment by the specialised drone unit, established in 2024 to integrate autonomous systems with manned operations and bolster regional maritime security. The rescue also took place in the midst of a war which began when the US attacked Iran on 28 February 2026.

According to military defence statements, the mission occurred on Monday evening and involved coordinated support from the US 5th Fleet, the 82nd Airborne Division, and various Air Force units. Both soldiers remain uninjured and are currently in stable condition.

Donald Trump vows retaliation

Following the extraction, US President Donald Trump announced the aircraft's downing on social media, asserting that the United States must respond to the strike out of necessity. The incident marks the initial loss of an Apache helicopter since the current conflict with Iran commenced, taking place shortly after Washington suggested that an agreement to conclude the regional dispute was nearing completion.

Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reacted on social media, cautioning that while Tehran favours diplomacy, it remains prepared to utilise other means if commitments are violated. American officials have yet to outline the exact nature of their planned retaliation, while military forces maintain surveillance over the regional waters.

Donald Trump threatens Iran

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Trump threatened Iran during peace negotiations. He said unless a miracle happened, he would annihilate the country.

Source: Briefly News