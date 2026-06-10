Donald Trump Vows To Respond After Apache Plane Shot Down
IRAN— An uncrewed sea drone safely retrieved two American pilots after Iran allegedly downed their Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command confirmed that the uncrewed surface vehicle, deployed by the Bahrain-based Task Force 59, successfully recovered the crew members within two hours of the crash off the Omani coast.
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According to BBC News, the rescue highlights a major operational deployment by the specialised drone unit, established in 2024 to integrate autonomous systems with manned operations and bolster regional maritime security. The rescue also took place in the midst of a war which began when the US attacked Iran on 28 February 2026.
According to military defence statements, the mission occurred on Monday evening and involved coordinated support from the US 5th Fleet, the 82nd Airborne Division, and various Air Force units. Both soldiers remain uninjured and are currently in stable condition.
Donald Trump vows retaliation
Following the extraction, US President Donald Trump announced the aircraft's downing on social media, asserting that the United States must respond to the strike out of necessity. The incident marks the initial loss of an Apache helicopter since the current conflict with Iran commenced, taking place shortly after Washington suggested that an agreement to conclude the regional dispute was nearing completion.
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Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reacted on social media, cautioning that while Tehran favours diplomacy, it remains prepared to utilise other means if commitments are violated. American officials have yet to outline the exact nature of their planned retaliation, while military forces maintain surveillance over the regional waters.
Donald Trump threatens Iran
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Trump threatened Iran during peace negotiations. He said unless a miracle happened, he would annihilate the country.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za