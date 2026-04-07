Donald Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran Unless Something ‘Miraculous’ Happens Before Deadline
- United States (US) President Donald Trump has threatened to annihilate Iran in his latest post on Truth Social
- The US president explained what would need to happen for him not to carry out another attack on the country
- Trump has made numerous threats ever since the conflict began on 28 February 2026, when Israel and the US attacked
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has threatened to end Iran once and for all in his latest social media post.
The President of the United States took to Truth Social to threaten the country, as the conflict between the two nations continues.
The conflict began on 28 February 2026 when Israel and the US launched a joint military operation against Iran. The attacks resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.
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Iran retaliated by firing drones and missiles against neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf. They have also closed the Strait of Hormuz, affecting much of the world’s oil supply and sparking chaos economically across the globe.
Trump threatens to annihilate Iran in a new message
In his latest threat against the country, Trump threatened to destroy Iran on Tuesday, 07 April 2026, saying it will never be seen again.
“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said.
He added that maybe something would happen before Tuesday night, which could change his decision, adding that ‘47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end’. He signed off his post by saying God Bless the Great People of Iran.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za