The Iranian Ambassador to South Africa has opened up about the country’s philosophy on nuclear weapons

The United States launched a military operation in Iran on 28 February 2026 and accused the nation of having nuclear weapons

South Africans discussed the Ambassador’s take, as some challenged the validity of his statements

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Shakib Mehr defended Iran's stance on nuclear weapons. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA— The Iranian Ambassador to South Africa, Shakib Mehr, defended his country’s stance on nuclear weapons over a month after the United States launched a military operation on 28 February 2026.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi posted a clip from his interview with Mehr on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account on 9 April 2026. Mehr said in response to Ndlozi that Iran is not looking for nuclear arms based on the values and security doctrine of Iran.

Iran's ambassador discusses nuclear weapons

Mehr pointed out that nuclear arms would not help people or the country. It is contrary to humanity and opposes the desire of the human being, and adds that it is forbidden for them to have a nuclear weapon.

Shakib Mehr and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had a chat. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Watch the clip on X here:

Iran and nuclear weapons

Trump said that the military operation in Iran was launched to ensure that the Middle Eastern country did not have nuclear weapons. The attack on Tehran resulted in the death of the country’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elected the new Supreme Leader. Khamenei vowed revenge and initially rejected peace talks. However, Iran and the United States of America signed a two-week ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump issued Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

South Africans react

Netizens in the comment section did not easily accept his statements. Some offered strong rebuttals of Mehr’s assertions. Others stood with him.

Unlikely Content asked:

“Is Iran playing the long game, dragging Israel and the USA into a multiyear skirmish, or does Iran have an end game?”

Stan the Man asked:

“And you believe him?”

Ngl said:

“I thought Pakistan was a Muslim country. They have nukes. Does that make them sinners?”

Mr M offered another insight.

“That question is not well-researched. Trump’s biggest problem with Iran being uranium-rich is that they are Sharia law Muslim extremists who believe martyrdom is the way to heaven.”

Berto said:

“He’s lying to your face, buddy. Iran is definitely building a dirty bomb, and they have a very good reason to own one.”

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again after Israel intensified attacks in Lebanon. This was despite Iran and the United States agreeing to a ceasefire.

Part of Iran’s 10-point plan included a call for an end to hostilities extending to all members of the Axis of Resistance. This includes Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, shortly after the ceasefire was signed, Israel intensified its attacks in Lebanon.

Source: Briefly News