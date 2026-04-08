Iran has taken action at the Strait of Hormuz, which could threaten the ceasefire between the country and the United States

A two-week ceasefire was agreed upon to allow for negotiations to take place to end the more than five-week war

Israel attacked Beirut in Lebanon on 8 April 2026, killing at least 112 people and leaving at least 837 others wounded

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel's attacks on Lebanon. Image: Heritage Space/ Majid Saeedi

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

TEHRAN — The fragile ceasefire between the United States of America and Iran is already under threat after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, to allow for negotiations to take place to end the more than five-week war.

One of the conditions for the ceasefire was that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been closed shortly after the conflict began on 28 February 2026. The strait is one of the world’s most strategically important choke points, and one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows through it.

Why has Iran closed the Strait again?

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Iran closed off the strait in response to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has been conducting military operations in Lebanon ever since Hezbollah attacked it following the war in Iran. Hezbollah, a terrorist group in Lebanon, is an ally of the Iranian regime.

As part of the 1O-point plan, the comprehensive peace proposal submitted by Iran to the US, there would be an end to hostilities extending to all members of the Axis of Resistance, specifically including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While Israel acknowledged the ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that it didn’t extend to Lebanon.

Israel intensifies attacks in Lebanon

Shortly after the ceasefire was signed, Israel intensified its attacks in Lebanon, targeting several commercial and residential areas in Beirut.

At least 112 people were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in what has been described as one of the deadliest days in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. Over 1,500 people have already been killed in Lebanon since the conflict began.

The ongoing attacks have not sat well with Iran, with the country’s Aerospace Commander of the Revolutionary Guard warning that there will be repercussions.

“Aggression towards Lebanon is aggression towards Iran,” General Seyed Majid Mousavi said.

He warned that Iranian forces were preparing a ‘heavy response’ but did not reveal details about what it would be.

At least 112 people were killed, and 837 more were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Image: Fadel Itani

Source: Getty Images

Trump claims Iran wanted him to become Supreme Leader

Briefly News also reported on Trump's claims that some in Iran wanted him to take over following the death of the Supreme Leader.

The previous Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, which began on 28 February 2026.

Social media users weighed in on Trump's latest claims, sharing varying reactions to the US President's comments.

Source: Briefly News