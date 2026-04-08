President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling it a positive step toward peace

The conflict, which also involves Israel, has lasted over a month and contributed to rising global oil prices

Ramaphosa has urged continued dialogue and mediation to secure a lasting and peaceful resolution

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire. Images: Atta Kenar/Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will lead to a permanent agreement.

According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa made the remarks while receiving letters of credence from 20 heads of mission and ambassadors at the presidential guest house in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has been ongoing for over a month, pushing global oil prices higher.

Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

He said the country hopes for a “just, sustainable and lasting peace” as tensions in the Middle East begin to ease.

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Iran and US agree to a temporary ceasefire

Iran and the United States, which have been in conflict since a US strike on 28 February 2026, have agreed to an immediate two-week ceasefire.The deal has been welcomed by the international community, as it brings a temporary pause to tensions that have gripped the Middle East. The agreement follows initial proposals by US President Donald Trump, which were rejected by Iran before both sides entered negotiations and worked toward a compromise.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on 8 April 2026 that a ceasefire had been reached after increased pressure and a deadline issued by the United States.

Articles on SA's stance on the war

Iranians celebrated the news of a ceasefire agreement between the two nations. Image: Atta Kenare/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa called for an immediate ceasefire

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Iran, saying he wanted the “madness to end.”Ramaphosa urged world leaders to prioritise dialogue over continued military escalation. Speaking to journalists during a media briefing, he addressed questions about whether he had reached out to US President Donald Trump to appeal for an end to the attacks. He emphasised that South Africa’s position is rooted in its long-standing diplomatic principle that negotiation remains the most effective path to peace.

Source: Briefly News