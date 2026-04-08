Ramaphosa Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Calls for Lasting Peace
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling it a positive step toward peace
- The conflict, which also involves Israel, has lasted over a month and contributed to rising global oil prices
- Ramaphosa has urged continued dialogue and mediation to secure a lasting and peaceful resolution
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SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will lead to a permanent agreement.
According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa made the remarks while receiving letters of credence from 20 heads of mission and ambassadors at the presidential guest house in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.
The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has been ongoing for over a month, pushing global oil prices higher.
Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction.
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He said the country hopes for a “just, sustainable and lasting peace” as tensions in the Middle East begin to ease.
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Iran and US agree to a temporary ceasefire
Iran and the United States, which have been in conflict since a US strike on 28 February 2026, have agreed to an immediate two-week ceasefire.The deal has been welcomed by the international community, as it brings a temporary pause to tensions that have gripped the Middle East. The agreement follows initial proposals by US President Donald Trump, which were rejected by Iran before both sides entered negotiations and worked toward a compromise.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on 8 April 2026 that a ceasefire had been reached after increased pressure and a deadline issued by the United States.
Articles on SA's stance on the war
- South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola reiterated the country’s call for peace in the Middle East following high-level diplomatic engagements with leaders in the Middle East.
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) received praise for insisting that there was no reason for South Africa to cut ties with Iran. Pretoria is facing pressure from Washington to distance itself from Iran.
- African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has again reaffirmed the ANC's support for the Iranian regime amidst the recent attacks by the United States of America and Israel.
- Iran’s ambassador to South Africa says the Strait of Hormuz remains open to South Africa, but claims it is effectively closed to the United States, Israel and their allies.
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo has described Donald Trump as a lunatic bully over the US attack on Iran.
Ramaphosa called for an immediate ceasefire
Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Iran, saying he wanted the “madness to end.”Ramaphosa urged world leaders to prioritise dialogue over continued military escalation. Speaking to journalists during a media briefing, he addressed questions about whether he had reached out to US President Donald Trump to appeal for an end to the attacks. He emphasised that South Africa’s position is rooted in its long-standing diplomatic principle that negotiation remains the most effective path to peace.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.