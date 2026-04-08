The United States Ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell, addressed allegations of white genocide in South Africa

Bozell presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, months after arriving in the country

Ramaphosa also called for inequality amongst nations to be reduced, and South Africans roasted his comments

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

L Brent Bozell III discussed white genocide. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— United States Ambassador Brent Bozell III responded to a question about white genocide in Pretoria, Gauteng, on 8 April 2026, where he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

An eNCA reporter asked Bozell if he found evidence of a white genocide. He replied that he received submissions but was unwilling to discuss white genocide. He added that it was a day of celebration.

Speaking outside of the event, Bozell said in a video journalist Slindile Sebata posted on X that he respects the judiciary. He added that judges could be wrong and have been wrong on numerous occasions. He added that President Donald Trump believed that the US and SA could mend relations.

Watch the video on X here:

Ramaphosa on ambassadors’ duties

Speaking at the event, Ramaphosa addressed 19 other envoys. Some of his remarks were posted on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account. Ramaphosa said that whenever he sends his ambassadors and high commissioners to various countries, he informs them that they should never criticise their host countries publicly and in a confrontational manner, but should always seek to raise issues privately and constructively.

Cyril Ramaphosa received 20 credentials from ambassadors. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

Ramaphosa commented that the Constitution commits all South Africans to safeguard the democracy of the country, uphold the rule of law, and protect human rights.

“I expect South Africa’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners to your country to have diplomatic tact and discretion and desist from interfering in the internal affairs of your country, and if they have any manner of concern, they should raise them directly with officials in your country’s foreign affairs department and engage in quiet diplomacy,” he said.

Ramaphosa weighs in on Middle East ceasefire

Ramaphosa welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The two nations agreed to a temporary ceasefire after US President Donald Trump gave Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Ramaphosa added that South Africa seeks a just global order defined by peace and friendship amongst all the nations of the world.

“We seek a world order where the gulf of inequality between and amongst nations is narrowed, where nations of the world stand united against racism, colonialism, subjugation, and all forms of oppression and intolerance,” he said.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were unmoved by Ramaphosa’s statements and turned on him in the comment section.

Just Videos said:

“I can’t wait for your term to end. The ANC should do us a favour by recalling you.”

Susan Scott remarked:

“We are no longer a democratic country. There is no rule of law. Nepotism and corruption demons are in charge.”

ZiggyStohlman said:

“No one respects you anymore. No one gives a continental about what you say or do.”

Baba ka-emmu asked:

“What does the rule of law say about illegal foreigners?”

AshX said:

“The RSA state is systematically enjoined to the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, not enjoying the abuse of it with impunity.”

Brent Bozell backtracks on Kill the Boer stance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bozell changed his stance on the Kill the Boer chant. He spoke after he initially criticised it and called it hate speech.

Bozell posted a short statement on his X account on 11 March 2026. He clarified that while his personal views have not changed, the US government respected the independence and findings of South Africa’s judiciary.

Source: Briefly News