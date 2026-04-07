President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to formally receive United States Ambassador Brent Bozell III

Bozell’s meeting with Ramaphosa comes weeks after he arrived in the country, which was not without incident

The new US Ambassador has faced criticism for his stance on local and foreign policy and has had to apologize for recent remarks

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced journalist at Briefly News, contributed to political and traditional leadership coverage in Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa will receive Brent Bozell's credentials. Images: Kris Connor/Getty Images and Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA– United States Ambassador Brent Bozell III will be formally accredited after President Cyril Ramaphosa receives his credentials after arriving in the country in February 2026.

According to Bloomberg, Bozell and 19 other envoys from different countries will present their credentials on 7 April. Only after presenting his credentials can he assume his duties. Since arriving in the country, he has not met with Ramaphosa to present his credentials, an observation made by the African National Congress’s First Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane.

Bozell’s rocky start in SA

Bozell, who was nominated as the Ambassador in 2025, arrived in the country despite opposition from groups like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Shortly after his arrival, he caused outrage when he raised his concerns about the Kill the Boer song. He said that the song constituted hate speech and did not care whether the South African courts declared that the song was not hate speech. Bozell also criticized the South African government's relationship with Iran. The EFF criticised him for his statements.

Cyril Ramaphosa will receive Brent Bozell. Image: Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bozell was demarched shortly after he clarified his statements and his stance on the Kill the Boer song. He apologised and said that he was ready to work with the government. Bozell's arrival in South Africa came as the two countries’ strained diplomatic relationship came under the spotlight.

The US President Donald Trump has previously accused the South African government of persecuting Afrikaners and killing them in a genocide. Following his allegations, Trump took measures, including signing an Executive Order classifying Afrikaners as refugees and halting aid to South Africa.

What did South Africans say?

Bozell's impending meeting with Ramaphosa elicited various reactions on social media.

Boza said:

“Thank you, South Africa, for not bowing down to the evil empire.”

Larry said:

“The corrupt leader of a failing nation? They can't even keep the electricity and water on. Turning South Africa into a dump!”

Colin B Windsor said:

“Pffffft. Ramaphosa is a waste of space and energy. He has screwed the country beyond repair.”

Fikile Mblaula threatens Brent Bozell

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Secretary General, Fikile Mblaula threatened Bozell and said that he could be expelled for his statements. Mblaula said Bozell's statements were inappropriate.

Mblaula spoke on 21 March 2026 and said that if Bozell opened his mouth again, he would be shown the door. Mbalula said that Bozell's criticism of the constitutional ruling on the Kill the Boer song also criticized the country's democratic institutions. He called for the government to take action if similar remarks are repeated.

Source: Briefly News