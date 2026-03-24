ANC's Fikile Mbalula warned the US Ambassador to South Africa, Brent Leo Bozell, of possible expulsion over inappropriate remarks on South Africa

Bozell faces criticism after questioning South Africa's judiciary and calling the 'Kill the Boer' chant hate speech

Mbalula referenced past diplomatic expulsions, urging respect for South Africa's democratic institutions and conduct

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mbalula has warned that United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III could be expelled. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has warned that the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, could be expelled if he continues to make remarks he described as inappropriate.

Shown the door if he opens his mouth again

According to the Daily Investor, Mbalula made the comments on Saturday, 21 March 2026, during the People's March, where he criticised the ambassador's recent statements and said he should be shown the door if he "opens his mouth again." Bozell, who was confirmed as ambassador on 18 December 2025 and arrived in South Africa in February 2026, had earlier addressed the 2026 BizNews Conference in Hermanus on 10 March. In his speech, he outlined a vision for stronger bilateral ties based on reciprocity and commercial diplomacy, noting that more than 500 American companies operate in South Africa and employ over 250,000 people, with ambitions to double that number.

During a question-and-answer session, Bozell said he believed the "Kill the Boer" chant constitutes hate speech, adding that he did not agree with South African court rulings on the matter. He later clarified that this was his personal view and said the United States respects the independence of South Africa's judiciary. The remarks prompted a formal diplomatic protest from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned to explain what he described as undiplomatic comments.

Bozell said he believed the “Kill the Boer” chant constitutes hate speech. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Bozell criticised South Africa's Constitutional Court and democratic institutions

Addressing supporters, Mbalula said Bozell had criticised South Africa's Constitutional Court and democratic institutions. He said the government should take action if similar remarks were repeated, referencing the expulsion of former South African Ambassador Ibrahim Rasool from the United States after comments about US President Donald Trump. Mbalula said South Africa had previously taken action against diplomats who overstepped, including an Israeli ambassador, and stressed that diplomatic conduct must be respected.

He also criticised a United States refugee programme for Afrikaners introduced in February 2025 under the Trump administration, claiming that only a small number of South Africans had relocated and that some had returned due to the cost of living in the US. Mbalula further took aim at AfriForum leader Kallie Kriel, saying those behind the initiative continued to live comfortably in South Africa.

Fikile Mbalula calls for unity in safeguarding South Africa's democracy

Briefly News also reported that Fikile Mbalula called for South Africans to unite in defending the country's democracy during a historic march held on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

The march commemorated victims of the Sharpeville Massacre and celebrated 30 years of South Africa's Constitution.

Source: Briefly News