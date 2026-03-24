Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the murder of attorney Chinette Gallichan in Johannesburg

Gallichan was shot during a labour dispute, sparking an ongoing police investigation

Kubayi calls for swift justice and highlights the importance of protecting legal professionals

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Minister stated that violence against any person will not be tolerated. Image: OCJ_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has condemned the killing of a 35-year-old attorney, Chinette Gallichan, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gallichan was shot and killed

According to reports, Gallichan, a legal practitioner attached to Sibanye-Stillwater's legal team, was killed on Monday, 23 March 2026, near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices at the corner of Fox and Joubert streets. She was reportedly involved in a labour dispute on behalf of the company at the time of the shooting. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation, and no arrests have been made.

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Kubayi said she was shocked by the killing and stressed that violence cannot be accepted as a means of resolving disputes. She said the justice system exists to provide lawful and structured mechanisms for dispute resolution and urged individuals to rely on legal processes and institutions.

She added that attacks on members of the legal profession undermine the rule of law and threaten constitutional democracy, emphasising that legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice and must be protected. Kubayi called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to bring those responsible to justice, in line with due process. She also extended condolences to Gallichan's family, colleagues in the legal fraternity and others affected by the incident.

Gallichan was a legal practitioner attached to Sibanye-Stillwater’s legal team. Image: AffairAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the brutal murder.

@MymothersSon2 said:

"It's so easy to condemn. What are they going to do about it exactly, and how are they going to make Joburg CBD safe?"

@maraporapo_10 said:

"The sad part is that her killers will never be found."

@kamo_mash said:

"Strongly condemns has become the standard template now."

@UnlikelyContent said:

"This is such a sad story. RIP Lady."

@ITweetRock said:

"She literally just rinsed and repeated the statement she made following Bouwer van Niekerk's murder."

Cape Town marathon runner shot dead in Johannesburg

Briefly News also reported that 35-year-old Krugersdorp lawyer Chinette Gallichan was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD in a gruesome murder that left many stunned.

Her death is suspected to have been a hit, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder investigation. Witnesses say the attacker shot her at close range just after she got out of her car. The suspect then fled on foot before escaping in a waiting vehicle. Colleagues have remembered her, and it has also emerged that she was an athlete who had participated in several marathons.

Source: Briefly News