President Ramaphosa addressed the generational suffering linked to the Natives Land Act during a land handover event

Communities received 18,000 hectares of land after a long wait, highlighting ongoing land reform efforts

Public reactions ranged from support to criticism of the ANC's land administration and political motives

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Ramaphosa said land dispossession, which began before 1913, was the “original sin.” Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - South Africans reacted strongly after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Natives Land Act of 1913 was a key driver of generational suffering and inequality.

Entrenched poverty and inequality

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Saturday, 21 March 2026, during a land handover in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, where the government returned about 18,000 hectares to affected communities. The presidency said around 2,000 beneficiaries had been dispossessed of their land and livestock under apartheid-era policies. Ramaphosa said land dispossession, which began before 1913, was the "original sin" that entrenched poverty and inequality, adding that colonial and apartheid systems deprived the majority of South Africans of land ownership.

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Beneficiaries, including the Lawrence family and residents of St Paul, Ngujini and Ndzimankulu, welcomed the restoration of their land after decades of waiting, with some claims dating back nearly 50 years. Some community members said they lacked the resources to use the land for economic development, raising concerns about sustainability. Ramaphosa said the government remained committed to land reform and restitution, adding that efforts to return land to other affected communities were ongoing.

Ramaphosa said government remained committed to land reform and restitution. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Ramaphosa's remarks.

Johan Pretorius said:

"The British controlled South Africa in the period he is referring to."

Sandra Duetsch said:

"I think he’s losing it."

Sue Grant said:

"Imagine the country we would be if this act had never happened, and every South African had the vote back then, too. It takes many generations to build generational wealth."

Zerah Mayo said:

"I'm glad to own my own land without any argument, and no one will come and occupy it. Ownership of land is a pathway to wealth."

Lindy Lewis said:

"But the ANC administers a huge amount of public land, which it has not released to address the imbalances in 30+ years."

Rashid Gaffoor said:

"Electioneering. He is saying what the black majority want to hear; however, under the ANC, there's no delivery, on paper they have the best ideas, but implementation without corruption is where they struggle."

President Ramaphosa shielded by police from angry crowd during title deeds handover event

Briefly News also reported that Public Order Police (POP) officers had to step in to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from harm after angry community members tried to rush the stage where he was speaking.

The president was speaking at the handing over of title deeds event at the Esayidi TVET College in Umzimkhulu when the incident happened.

Source: Briefly News