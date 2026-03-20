President Ramaphosa Shielded by Police From Angry Crowd During Title Deeds Handover Event
- President Cyril Ramaphosa faced a hostile crowd while delivering a speech at the Esayidi TVET College in Umzimkhulu
- The president was speaking at a title deeds handover event, where 17,000 hectares of land were restored to four communities
- Public Order Police in KwaZulu-Natal were called in to intervene after some community members expressed unhappiness
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Public Order Police (POP) officers had to step in to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from harm after angry community members tried to rush the stage where he was speaking.
The president was speaking at the handing over of title deeds event at the Esayidi TVET College in Umzimkhulu when the incident happened.
The handover ceremony took place at uMzimkhulu in the Harry Gwala District Municipality on 20 March 2026, to coincide with Human Rights Day on 21 March 2025.
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POP protects Ramaphosa from angry crowds
During his speech in front of the crowd at Esayidi TVET College, some disgruntled members of the community began to wave placards, expressing frustration about a host of different issues. South African Police Service members inside the marquee then moved quickly to get in front of the crowd.
The tense situation didn’t end there.
While the actual title deeds were being handed over, the unhappy community members attempted to charge towards the stage. POP officers, under the command of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commander Colonel Thembinkosi Vilane, had to step in and prevent any chaos from unfolding.
Over 17,000 hectares of land were handed over
The Presidency previously confirmed that over 17,000 hectares of land would be restored to four claimant communities: the St Paul Community, the Ngunjini Community, the Ndzimankulu/Vierkant Community, and the Lawrence Family.
The Presidency noted that the ceremony represented the reinstatement of the affected communities’ rights in terms of the Restitution of Land Rights Act.
“The handover marks a significant milestone in government's ongoing efforts to redress historical land dispossession and restore land rights to rightful beneficiaries,” a statement from the Presidency noted.
It was held as the commemoration of Human Rights Month under the theme “Bill of Rights at 30: Making Human Dignity Real.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za