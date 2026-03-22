Pitso Mosimane shared a deep message alongside his throwback picture on Human Rights Day on Saturday

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor joined other South Africans to observe one of the big days in SA history

The 61-year-old post gathered loads of reactions from his fans and followers on social media, with the throwback picture also capturing their attention

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his throwback picture alongside a heartfelt message to celebrate Human Rights Day on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who is currently without a coaching job, has returned to South Africa since parting ways with Esteghlal in January 2025.

He was linked with Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job after the Soweto giants parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season, but the Glamour Boys decided to stick with the Tunisian tactician's assistant coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Why Human Rights Day is celebrated

Human Rights Day in South Africa is observed each year on March 21 as a public holiday, marking the tragic events of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, during which 69 unarmed protesters lost their lives at the hands of apartheid-era police.

The day stands as a powerful symbol of the country’s fight for democracy, respect for human dignity, and the establishment of a forward-looking constitution.

Core Elements of Human Rights Day:

Historical Importance: On March 21, 1960, law enforcement officers fired on a crowd in Sharpeville demonstrating against oppressive pass laws.

Remembrance and Reflection: The occasion pays tribute to those who sacrificed for freedom while encouraging ongoing reflection on the state of human rights and the progress achieved.

Mosimane's post on Human Rights Day

Mosimane took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an emotional message to South Africans on Human Rights Day, while also accompanying the post with a throwback picture of him.

The former Al Ahly head coach's message is basically talking about protecting every child's right to dream and building a good system to give everyone a fair chance.

"Before the titles and before the recognition, there was a child with a dream. Every child has the right to imagine a future where they are given a fair chance to try," Pitso's statement reads.

"On Human Rights Day, we are reminded that dreams alone are not enough. Let’s commit to protecting every child’s right to dream by building systems that give them a fair chance."

The 61-year-old's posts sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media, with some making fun of his throwback picture.

Leon Makgolane said:

"A photo during apartheid 😄."

Brian Mqondisi shared:

"If dreaming, following and executing your plans correctly was a person. All these to be successful you need a lot of discipline, dedication and sacrifices."

Baltysb1 wrote:

"So you knew at the very early stage that you would get that star 🌟, because it's in your T-shirt 🙌."

Shezispeare commented:

"And that child had an opportunity that many others did not have. But that does not take away from your achievement, Coach Pitso, you have, and continue to do well…. Under the persistent circumstances."

Ngwato reacted:

"That's very true, coach, you are the most decorated coach in SA in terms of Club continental success. Hope to see you at Bafana after the World Cup👆."

Bhere added:

"We used to call grasshoppers izihlangunzamagwala, and you became a football warrior, you change south African football game, you gave us a good football, thank sir Pitso🙏."

Source: Briefly News