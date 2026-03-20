Sinawo Thambo questioned why Gayton McKenzie did not keep his promise about Joslin Smith

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said he believed the missing girl was alive and claimed to have new evidence

South Africans weighed in on Thambo's post about McKenzie, also raising questions about the minister's motives

Sinawo Thambo questioned why Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie promised to provide evidence that Joslin Smith is alive, but didn't. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @ParliamentofRSA (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Sinawo Thambo is not impressed with Gayton McKenzie.

The EFF's Member of Parliament questioned why the leader of the Patriotic Alliance did not keep his promise to provide evidence that Joslin Smith was still alive. McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), claimed to have evidence regarding the missing Saldanha Bay girl.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made the statement on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the official launch of the Joslin Smith Foundation. The launch took place at the Dial Rock Community Hall in Saldanha Bay, over two years after Joslin was last seen alive.

Her mother, Kelly, plus Kelly's boyfriend, Jacquin 'Boeta’ Appollis and their friend, Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn, were charged with human trafficking and kidnapping in relation to Joslin's disappearance.

What did Thambo say?

Taking to social media, the EFF MP noted that it was Friday already, two days after McKenzie promised to present his evidence.

The PA leader claimed that he would be approaching the Minister of Police with the evidence on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. Thammbo retweeted a post about McKenzie's promise, questioning why he would use the tragedy and child like that.

Why does McKenzie believe Joslin is alive?

Speaking during the launch, McKenzie did not state what the new information was, but did explain that it stemmed from a raid on the house of Ayanda Letoni and Lourencia (Renz) Lombaard by private investigators (PI) that he was paying for.

Lombaard was also arrested with the other three before turning State's witness and testifying against them. Letoni is her boyfriend, who has in the past been linked to the crime.

“The last time I paid the PI, it was twenty days ago when they raided the house of Ayanda. Ayanda beat up his child, whom he has with Renz. Renz then said, ‘I am going to tell the truth where Joslin is; that is why I still believe Joslin is still alive,” the minister noted.

He added that he would be going straight to the minister to let him know that Renz was willing to talk.

Jacquin 'Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were sentenced to life for human trafficking. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about McKenzie and the case?

South Africans react to McKenzie’s promise

Social media users weighed in on Thambo's question about McKenzie’s promise, with many also querying why the minister hasn't delivered as promised.

@Kgabo48649279 said:

“Police should ask him some questions.”

@advdalibatyi agreed:

“Police must interrogate this guy.”

@Mphoroz0 speculated about McKenzie’s motive:

“Obviously, to get votes.”

@NdilekoS suggested:

“He should be arrested for conspiracy. Why is he concealing evidence?”

@Squirrel1980021 added:

“The mother has been jailed for Joslin’s death. What in the name of sanity is this whole minister up to?”

@elonjohnson1639 said:

“Sometimes it appears as if politicians are drunkards.”

McKenzie accuses Saldanha Bay mayor of being involved in Joslin’s disappearance

Briefly News reported that McKenzie claimed in March 2025 that he knew who was involved in Joslin’s disappearance.

The minister said he did not believe the little girl was sold for muthi, as was claimed during the lengthy trial against her mother.

The PA president claimed that the Saldanha Bay mayor was involved, adding that he believed that Joslin was still alive somewhere.

Source: Briefly News