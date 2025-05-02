The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said that he will not stop searching for the missing girl, Joshlin Smith

The 6-year-old girl went missing on 19 February 2024 in Middlepos, Saldanha Bay and was allegedly sold by her mother

Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith have been found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking today

As the trial of the missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith concluded today, 2 May 2025, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie vowed to keep searching for the little girl. The three accused, Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smit, have been found guilty on charges of kidnapping and trafficking in connection with Joshlin's disappearance.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said that he will not stop searching for the missing girl, Joshlin Smith.

What did McKenzie say?

McKenzie said it’s not over. While the official efforts may have come to an end, he sees this as the beginning of a renewed push to find the missing girl. The search had quietened down, but with no answers and no closure, it’s time to step forward again. He said her name won’t be allowed to fade away.

McKenzie admitted that there was hope the system would do its part, but that hope has been replaced with frustration. In his view, the very system meant to help has made it harder to find her. Now, the focus is on challenging that system, not just for her, but for every child who disappears and every family left waiting.

South Africans react

Netizens shared their opinions on social media regarding the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Marlene Tatchell Singh said:

"Wherever she is I hope she is alive and treated better than she was at home. Until we know more about her, Father, you look after her for us."

Marthiens Stuart said:

"'I have been waiting for this out come of this court case, Cause we as God fearing people, need to stand United."

Shuana Khan said:

"This is so so sad but not surprising I knew all along the system gonna fail this child."

Silver Fox said:

"Prison can change a person, one will slip up we hope and pray."

Richard Radebe said:

"We need change in our system , we need the one that put children and citizens first. Justice for Children's is Justice for all. Lets replace dignity in our Justice system."

What happened to Joshlin?

The six-year-old girl disappeared from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024. Information revealed that Joshlin was left at home in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, as she was reportedly unwell.

Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend, Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn, have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. All three have pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, former co-accused Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard testified that Smith allegedly sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20 000.

Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith have been found guilty of charges of kidnapping and trafficking today.

3 accused found guilty

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that the evidence presented in the main count showed Joslin was exchanged. He found Appollis, van Rhyn, and Smith guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The case has been postponed to 9 May, when the trio will appear in the Western Cape High Court to set a date for sentencing.

On that day, they will return to Saldanha Bay, where the judge will hear further evidence related to their sentencing. Judge Erasmus warned the trio that the charge of human trafficking carries a life imprisonment sentence.

What you need to know about the Joshlin Smith trial

McKenzie accuses Saldanha Bay of being involved

Patriotic Alliance president and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, stated that he does not believe Joslin Smith was sold for muthi. He also addressed allegations that he was involved in the young girl's disappearance, firmly denying any involvement.

McKenzie further claimed that state witness Lourentia Lombaard's boyfriend, Ayanda Letoni, was the mastermind behind the incident. He also suggested that the mayor of Saldanha Bay was involved and insisted that Joslin is still alive.

Source: Briefly News