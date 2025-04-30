The State and defence have wrapped up their arguments in the ongoing Joslin Smith trial

The defence lawyers painted Lourencia Lombaard as an unreliable witness who lied

The attorneys for the accused also questioned why there were two versions of the events

The defence challenged the credibility of Lourencia Lombaard's evidence during arguments in the Joslin Smith trial. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith will be concluded on 2 May 2025 as the defence and State have both officially wrapped up their arguments.

Judge Nathan Erasmus confirmed that he will now deliver his verdict on Friday, bringing to an end the eight-week-long trial.

Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Racquel 'Kelly' Smith have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking after the Middlepos youngster went missing on 19 February 2024.

Defence paints State’s star witness as unreliable

Following the State wrapping up its argument on 29 April 2025, the defence lawyers presented their argument about why their clients should be found not guilty.

Each focused on individual points related to their clients, while also attempting to paint the State’s star witness, Lourencia Lombaard, as unreliable. Lombaard, formerly one of the accused, turned State witness and claimed that Kelly confessed to her that she sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000. Advocates Fanie Harmse, Nobahle Mkabayi, and Rinesh Sivnarain all focused on Lombaard’s testimony, noting that she changed her story during her time on the stand.

Sivnarian also argued that Lombaard tried to water down her role in the offence to save herself.

“She has every reason to lie. She intentionally misled this court. She wanted this court to believe that she played a very small role in the commission of this offence,” he argued.

Kelly Smith's lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, argued that Lourencia Lombaard has every reason to lie to the court. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

A tale of two different versions of the truth

The defence also questioned how the State could put forward two different versions of what happened as evidence. The State’s case is based on Lombaard’s testimony that Kelly took Joslin to a woman in a white Polo who looked like a sangoma. The woman allegedly gave Kelly money as well.

During its evidence, the State also presented statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn in which they claimed that Kelly asked them to take Joslin to a woman by the name of Makalima. Both men allege that the statements were made under duress and that police told them what to say.

With two different versions being presented, Harmse argued that if the State believed the confessions to be true, then why was there a need to obtain a version from Lombaard that contradicted his client’s account?

"My lord, here I submit that the two versions, the 2024 statement evidence and the extra-curial statement by accused number one, are two mutually exclusive versions. They can't both be true."

Advocate Zelda Swanepoel argued that the common thread was that Joslin was sold for money.

“Whether she was put in a VW Polo or handed over elsewhere, there was an agreement for the sale of Joslin, and she was delivered,” Swanepoel said.

