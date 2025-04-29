Gayton McKenzie has promised to investigate how many foreign nationals are currently employed at the Robben Island Museum

Members of Parliament (MPs) questioned how much knowledge the foreign nationals had of South African history

South Africans weighed in on McKenzie’s promise, sharing mixed reactions to the minister’s vow to deal with the matter

Gayton McKenzie Questions Number of Foreigners Hired at Robben Island Museum, Vows to Investigate

WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie has promised to uncover just how many foreign nationals are working at the Robben Island Museum.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture stated that his department would investigate allegations that foreigners were being prioritised more than South Africans at the museum.

McKenzie made the promise during a Parliament portfolio committee meeting on Friday, 25 April 2025.

McKenzie vows to deal with the matter personally

The Patriotic Alliance leader is not impressed with the idea that South Africans were being passed up for jobs and vowed to deal with the matter himself.

McKenzie said he was drafting a letter to the Acting Director General, as well as copying Robben Island Museum on it.

“We cannot have a situation where foreign nationals are being given jobs while our children do not have jobs in the Western Cape,” the minister said.

McKenzie isn’t the only one concerned about the allegations, with members of Parliament (MPs) questioning how much knowledge foreign nationals have of South African history.

Acting Chief Executive Officer can’t provide stats

The museum’s Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jonty Tshipa, could not provide statistics when asked to do so. According to LinkedIn, the museum had a staff component of between 200 to 500 employees.

Members of the portfolio committee asked for a report into the number of foreign nationals hired, how they were hired and why South Africans were rejected.

Tsipa said he did not have the numbers at the top of his head and asked if he could submit them through the secretary.

South Africans chime in on McKenzie’s statement

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Bring Back Mzansi Now said:

“This one must focus on giving us the VAR that he promised for March this year. He must leave Ogugutitwe alone. Somebody in government thought it's better to employ foreigners than locals.”

Denise Veller asked:

“Are the governments of these foreign nationals paying money under the table? Nothing would surprise me. Do we have foreign nationals in the government? Again, nothing would surprise me. Voters are at fault.”

Charles Gregory stated:

“Fire them and empower South Africans, minister.”

Boitumelo Elliot Sepato claimed:

“The DA only hires foreigners in Cape Town.”

Over 6,000 foreigners are employed in government departments

Briefly News reported in September 2024 that over 6,000 foreign nationals were employed in government departments.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration, Mzamo Buthelezi, said that Gauteng had the highest number of employees.

Buthelezi also noted that the health and education portfolios were responsible for the largest number of foreign national employees.

