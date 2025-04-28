A man in Tembisa has been arrested after he was found in possession of fraudulent documents

The individual was arrested on 27 April and is suspected of manufacturing fraudulent documents in Essellen Park

South Africans joked that he should lend the printer to the Department of Transport

GAUTENG – The arrest of a Tembisa man suspected of manufacturing fraudulent documents has left South Africans baffled by how criminals operate so freely in the country.

The man was nabbed on 27 April 2025 in Essellen Park, Tembisa, after being found in possession of fraudulent documents.

The individual was arrested following a joint operation by several law enforcement units in the province.

Fake documents seized as Tembisa man arrested

According to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, officers raided a property in Tembisa after acting on information received. There, they found the man with a significant number of fraudulent items.

These included green barcoded SA identity documents (IDs), foreign national identity documents, and South African driver’s licences. Officials also confiscated bank and SASSA cards.

The suspect could not explain why he was in possession of the documents and was subsequently arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods.

South Africa’s battle against fraudulent documents or corrupt officials

The country has had a significant issue with fraudulent documents and even corrupt officials over the years. In May 2023, five people were arrested for producing Home Affairs documents in a flat in the Johannesburg CBD.

In August 2024, the Department of Home Affairs announced that it was cancelling fake and duplicate IDs that were in the system. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber gave holders of these fraudulent and duplicate IDs 30 days to explain why their IDs shouldn't be cancelled.

In March 2025, nine South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials were arrested after they were alleged to be involved in a syndicate responsible for stealing R265 million from the agency. The group had fake SASSA cards, which they used to withdraw money.

South Africans weigh in on the arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with some joking that the suspect should lend his printer to the Department of Transport so that they could print new driver’s licences.

Leon Van Breda said:

“That's why nobody fixed the real printer.”

Jon Ben Nato added:

“They should seize that machine and give it to the Transport Department. They need a printer.”

Dyondzani Mbulaeni stated:

“This circus will never come to an end.”

Deon Gerhardus Benade exclaimed:

“This is a terribly corrupted nation.”

Errol Stanley joked:

“I want an ID of one of the Oppenheimers or the Ruperts. I’m tired of this poverty 😂.”

SA is number one in Africa for identity document fraud

Briefly News reported that South Africa ranked as the top country in Africa when it came to identity document fraud.

Home Affairs said that by doing away with the green barcoded ID, it would prevent further cases of fraud involving ID documents.

The department stated that the newer smart ID cards are more secure and less prone to duplication.

