Gauteng police have arrested five members of a fraudulent Home Affairs document syndicate in Johannesburg CDB

The men were caught red-handed, working on devices and printing a variety of fake documents

According to a tip-off given to police, the men were allegedly undocumented foreign nationals working with Home Affairs officials

JOHANNESBURG - A tip-off led to the arrest of five men allegedly involved in a syndicate that produced fake Home Affairs documents in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg police arrested five men involved in a syndicate that prints fraudulent home affairs documents. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson & stock image

Source: Getty Images

According to police Spokesperson Lueitenet-Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police descended on a Marshalltown flat after receiving information undocumented immigrants were colluding with corrupt home affairs officials.

Fraudulent document syndicate prints fraudulent home affairs papers

On Tuesday, 16 May, the group was caught red-handed working on laptops and desktop computers, printing fraudulent documents.

In addition to official-looking green ID books, police found birth certificates, death certificates, university and college degrees and passports, TimesLIVE reported.

Masondo said the men were charged with fraud, corruption and bribery and will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Zimbabwean national arrested for having home affairs department in flat

In a separate incident, The Citizen reported that a 47-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested for printing fraudulent documents. Police found a fully functional "department of home affairs" in his Hillbrow flat in Johannesburg CBD.

The police also found 95 South African ID documents, birth certificates, smart identity cards, passports, bank statements, Covid-19 certificates, work permits, police firearm licence competency certificates, Sassa cards and bank cards.

Home Affairs senior director fired for attempting to issue Gupta associate a visa, SA demanded “send them to jail”

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Home Affairs senior manager was given the boot after he was found guilty of attempting to issue a visa for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others.

Director of Appeals Major Kobese was fired on Wednesday, 22 March, for unsuccessfully facilitating the process of issuing permits. However, his plan was foiled because other officials refused to be part of his “shenanigans.”

The department said Kobese was found guilty of three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties in a disciplinary hearing. According to SowetanLIVE, he allegedly exerted pressure on department officials to breach laws, he was allegedly unduly controlled by others and reportedly paid a bribe.

