One Home Affairs senior manager landed himself in hot water after attempting to issue a visa to a Gupta associate

Director of appeals, Major Kobese, was found guilty on three counts of gross misconduct during a disciplinary hearing

While many citizens have welcomed Kobese’s dismissal, others believe that he should face legal action for his conduct

JOHANNESBURG - A Home Affairs senior manager was given the boot after he was found guilty of attempting to issue a visa for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others.

Director of appeals Major Kobese was fired on Wednesday, 22 March, for unsuccessfully facilitating the process of issuing permits. However, his plan was foiled due to other officials who refused to be part of his “shenanigans.”

The department said Kobese was found guilty on three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties in a disciplinary hearing. According to SowetanLIVE, he allegedly exerted pressure on department officials to breach laws, he was allegedly unduly controlled by others and allegedly paid a bribe.

The disciplinary hearing’s chairperson said Kobese was expected to maintain the highest level of ethical conduct and integrity. However, due to his lack of remorse, Kobese was dismissed as an appropriate sanction.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the dismissal and said the department is committed to ensuring cases in which officials are accused of corruption are speedily concluded, SABC News reported. He said the counter-corruption unit has also encouraged “honest workers” to report discrepancies.

Mzansi has strong feelings about Major Kobese’s dismissal

Muiva Thambu-Junior Ṋangammbi said:

“Why not arrest them if you have evidence that can fire him, it can also stand in court.”

Edward Sebyetseba commented:

“Fire more tomorrow for espionage and terrorism.”

Milaski Morubane posted:

“So, the Guptas are trapped in Dubai with expired Visas since a red alert was issued against them. Let them come to SA to renew their documents.”

Matshiane Samsam wrote:

“Dismissed them all and send them to jail.”

Sabelo Vee Nkambule added:

“And they must be accountable for their actions.”

