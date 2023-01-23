Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the Pretoria high court’s judgment to not grant Atul Gupta a South African passport

The high court found that Gupta is a fugitive from justice and had no right or capacity to bring an action in court

Members of the family fled to Dubai following the Gupta-leaks, and have not returned despite warrants of arrest being issued for them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the Pretoria high court’s judgment to toss aside Atul Gupta’s attempt to renew his South African passport.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed a court ruling to dismiss Atul Gupta's attempt to renew his SA passport. Image: Daily Sun & Albin Lohr-Jones

Source: Getty Images

The court found that Gupta is a fugitive from justice and had no right or capacity to bring an action in court after a lengthy legal battle. It also ordered Gupta to pay the costs of the application.

Motsoaledi said that the judgement highlighted that accountability could not be escaped. He said that the South African passport is “exclusively reserved” for law-abiding citizens.

The minister also welcomed the costs order against Gupta to ensure public funds were kept for service delivery, according to TimesLIVE. He also instructed the home affairs department to immediately start the process to recover the costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The matter surrounding Gupta’s passport began in 2018 after members of the family fled the country. He approached the consul general of South Africa in Dubai to apply for a passport, which failed; however, he later approached the high court.

eNCA reported that Gupta remains a South African citizen. Members of the family fled to Dubai following the Gupta-leaks which found them to be involved in dodgy dealings with high-ranking officials. Gupta has not returned to South Africa despite warrants of arrest being issued for him and his brother, Rajesh.

Mzansi reacts to the Gupta passport drama

Maake Sylvester said:

“Let him come collect it himself, we just want to have a word with him as a country, nothing personal.”

Trevor Truby posted:

“The South African Government is a joke.”

Neville Lloyd wrote:

“Offer him a passport on condition that he comes to collect it himself in SA. I am sure a few SA citizens will be waiting for him.”

Vincent Mbongs Mthembu commented:

“South Africa is a joke.”

Sierra Bhengu added:

“Clearly, his friends in government gave him the passport. What a joke country called SA.”

Former Eskom CEO Koko challenges state capture report for “irrational” finding, “too little and too late”, SA slams

Briefly News also reported that the disgraced former CEO of Eskom, Matshela Koko, is challenging some of the findings from the State Capture report in the Gauteng High Court.

Koko filed an application with the court to have the State Capture Commission's findings against him reviewed. The former power utility CEO accused the commission of being biased against him and failing to investigate questionable evidence brought forth by some witnesses, News24 reported.

Ultimately, Koko wants some of the findings against him set aside, but South Africans aren't pleased with the ex-CEO's latest bid to clear his man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News