African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe called for members to protect the president at all costs

He said that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his office need to be protected to prevent the ANC from becoming weaker

The minister also slammed party leaders who publicly criticise the ANC when they are aggrieved about certain aspects

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

FREE STATE - African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe reminded party members about the importance of protecting the president.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe called for party members to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa at all costs. Image: Phill Magakoe & Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

He was addressing the ninth ANC Free State provincial elective conference at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung, on Saturday, 21 January when he made the remarks. Mantashe’s comments left citizens fuming, with many convinced that he is encouraging ANC members to support corruption.

The ruling party’s national chairperson said that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his office need to be protected to prevent the ANC from becoming weaker. He also touched on the reason why he offered support to former President Jacob Zuma amid the Nkandla scandal, according to TimesLIVE.

Mantashe said it was the secretary-general’s responsibility to rubbish claims of corruption related to the president. He said the ANC does not have a leader, but a leadership made up of a pyramid of people that should be protected.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The minister also slammed party leaders who publicly criticise the ANC when they are aggrieved about certain aspects. He said it was a “bad tendency” to insult the ANC since it makes it seem as if the party was finished.

News24 reported that Mantashe said that the ANC will not be finished by 2024. He also added that ANC members focus on “Mickey-Mouse parties” instead of renewing the organisation.

Mantashe leaves Mzansi outraged

@r_serame said:

“Protect it from who? your own ANC members - not unless it was opposition it would have weight. From your own. It is confusing indeed - where do you draw a line?”

@Alpha05189112 commented:

“Finally, Gwede Mantashe has conceded that the ANC protects and promotes wrongdoing and corruption amongst its ranks!”

@robertrapiti wrote:

“Has this clown become ANC? So he abandoned the SACP.”

@tsitso09 posted:

“The ANC is a funny organisation. How can members have the latitude to harass their president? In many organisations, it is the president who harasses members. Instead of crying like babies, Mantashe, as part of leadership, must expel the rotten potatoes. Zuma, Tony, Supra, Ace etc.”

@got_tuck added:

“Protect comrades! Screw citizens!”

Ramaphosa and Mantashe dragged to court about the country's energy act, SA reacts : "Ramaphosa is untouchable"

Briefly News also reported that two Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe over the country's energy planning.

The South African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI) and the Green Connection are demanding that Ramaphosa and Mantashe move ahead with legislation that will address the energy crisis.

According to News24, the NPOs in their court application want section 6 of the National Energy Act to be brought into action which will allow for the Integrated Energy Plan to be developed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News