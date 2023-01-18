President Cyril Ramaphosa has to fight another court case with Minister Gwede Mantashe centred around South Africa's energy planning

Two Non Profit Organisations (NPOs) want Ramaphosa to make section 6 of the National Energy Act operational

SA citizens reacted on social media about the new court battle and many predicted that Ramaphosa will win

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa face legal action amid the energy crisis. Image: Rodger Bosch and Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Two Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe over the country's energy planning.

The South African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI) and the Green Connection are demanding that Ramaphosa and Mantashe move ahead with legislation that will address the energy crisis.

According to News24, the NPOs in their court application want section 6 of the National Energy Act to be brought into action which will allow for the Integrated Energy Plan to be developed.

Vincent Mangwenya, the spokesperson of the presidency said the legal team would look at the court papers once the office receives the notice of application.

It is reported that Ramaphosa and Mantashe have 15 days to explain why section 6 of the energy act has not been implemented.

The NPOs issued a joint statement saying that Parliament passed section 6 in 2008 and since then energy planning has been rolled out outside the parameters of the law.

"The purpose of the Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) developed under Section 6 of the Act, is to integrate economic, environmental, political, and social interests and set the context in which energy-related decisions should be made."

Comments from SA citizens on social media

Jet Mahlangu asked:

"What about that old heartless pensioner called Pravin Gordon."

Mzukisi Qholosha mentioned:

"People will soon learn the hard way the extent at which Ramacorrupt has captured the judiciary. These NGO's won't succeed."

Vusi Khumalo

"I support this over going around torching municipal offices and looting shops."

Makhosandile Mbulawa

"We already know, Ramaphosa is untouchable. They won't win that case."

Monih Ntombela asked:

"What about Pravin?"

