A Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor was brutally murdered in a suspected robbery

The provincial police believe the horrific incident took place at the councillor's home on Thursday evening

The heartbreaking news concerned SA citizens, and many speculated about the motive of the killing

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A Limpopo EFF councillor was gunned down in his home. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - The community of Ga-Botha village near Marble Hall is grieving the death of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor who was gunned down on Thursday evening.

The police discovered the politician's body with a bullet wound on the neck Friday morning in his home, reported TimesLIVE.

According to SABCNews, police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba identified the dead man as Jonas Mpye. The 46-year-old's car was found abandoned in the bushes in a neighbouring village.

Limpopo SAPS on a manhunt for EFF councillor's killer

Ledwaba said a case of murder and robbery has been opened and that the motive remains unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The deceased was a community leader and a member of a local municipality as a PR councillor. A case of murder and robbery has been registered."

The police urged community members who might have information about the killing to come forward.

South Africans believe the EFF politician's murder was not random

Kgoboko Phasha stated:

"We will fight for your justice. Rest well commander."

Jimmy Masekane wrote:

"He was against corruption at an ANC-led municipality. Rest easy fighter."

Tomaz Gustav added:

"Being a politician is risky in this country!"

Wrap Karabo mentioned:

"The bigger the parties grow the more problems follow."

Namane Tladi Tladi said:

"Eban Limpopo has turned into KZN with the killings."

Roger Tambwe commented:

"What a shame! You can disagree with someone, but using guns to solve problems makes you brainless. Look at Putin, North Korea, China and Nato."

EFF orders Tshwane Mayor and speaker to drink Hammanskraal water to prove it’s clean, sparking praise from SA

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters are the talk of Mzansi after councillors protested at a council meeting in the City of Tshwane.

Armed with a bottle of murky water from a tap in the Hammanskraal area, EFF members disrupted the sitting demanding that Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana drink the water to prove that it was safe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News