A toddler who went missing in Limpopo last week was found dead in the bushes by a police search

The police said a thorough investigation would determine the little girl's cause of death, as it's currently unknown

The missing toddler's mother left her with a friend while she was out running errands and returned to find her child gone

A missing child's body was found in the bushes in Limpopo. Image: SAPoliceService

LIMPOPO - The body of Motheo Rashilo was discovered in the bushes on Wednesday after the 21-month-old baby had been missing since 28 October.

The police in Limpopo lodged an inquest docket to determine the circumstances around her disappearance and death.

The little girl was in the care of her mother's friend when she went missing while her mother was out.

The Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, said the toddler's mother went to the police station in Lebowakgomo to report the case. The police conducted search operations and investigations till the little girl was found, reported Times Live.

The police said the cause of death is still unknown and how the child ended up in the bushes is also unclear Seabi added:

“The police appeals to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,”

South Africans reacted to the news on social media and were horrified that little children are increasingly falling victim to violent crimes in the country.

@mary_mezsteele mentioned:

"People murder every day because they know they can apply for bail. If found guilty, they get to spend time in jail watching TV and have 3 meals a day. After a few years, they come out with a diploma or degree like nothing happened."

@Afrika4AmaAfrka said:

"Now they are killing toddlers? This is so heartbreaking. The poor child didn't even understand what was happening to him."

@Nhlanhla320 posted:

"I wonder if we will ever win this war. RIP, little angel."

@Tshepi247 tweeted:

"Yoh South Africa . Rest, little one."

@carling_ramaila stated:

"We are heartless."

@lesunyaneNeo shared:

"I'm so heartbroken. Heartless, cowards, bloodsucking devils parading as humans."

Bokgabo Poo: 4-Year-old girl who has been missing for over a week Is confirmed dead

In related stories, Briefly News reported the little girl who went missing in Wattville Benoni was declared dead by the police.

Johannes Sibiye, Bokgabo Poo's stepfather, told News 24 that the police came to their family home with an image of what she was wearing when she went missing and took him to a mortuary in Springs to identify her.

