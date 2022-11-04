Police are investigating the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by two armed men

The kidnapping incident occurred when the little girl was on her way to school outside Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard in Gatesville

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) condemned the kidnapping and called on citizens to pray for the child’s safe return

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl who was snatched outside Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard in Gatesville.

An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped while on her way to school. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The little girl was on her way to school when the incident happened on Friday, 4 November.

She was allegedly taken from her lift club by two armed men travelling in a bakkie.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told News24 that due to the nature of the kidnapping, information that could jeopardise the investigation would not be divulged.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) called on citizens to pray for the child’s safe return.

The MJC secretary-general Abdul Khaliq Allie said the council condemned the kidnapping.

According to EWN, the council also appealed for the support of the community and appealed for residents to be vigilant.

Citizens react to the kidnapping:

@ladyzai said:

“How many kidnappers were ever caught? None!”

@babbette563 commented:

“Oh no! Please May she remain safe and be returned unharmed.”

@Chokwadi10 posted:

“The recurring patterns of these crimes must be revealed to the public.”

Thabo Peter wrote:

“Kidnapping it’s a fashion now in this lawless country.”

Franklin Fisher added:

“Safe return.”

Bokgabo Poo: 4-year-old girl confirmed dead after she went missing

In other news, Briefly News also reported the little girl who went missing last week in Wattville Benoni has been declared dead by the police.

Johannes Sibiye, Bokgabo Poo’s stepfather, told News24 that the police came to their family home with an image of what she was wearing when she went missing and took him to a mortuary in Springs to identify her.

The mother and grandmother went along and positively identified the body. The mother is reportedly not coping, knowing her daughter’s ordeal that led to her death. Community members found body parts in Tamboville the day after the little girl went missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News