The police have confirmed that four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who had been missing for over a week, has died

Her stepfather says the family identified her body and they are distraught by her devasting death

A suspect is currently being held by the Boksburg North police in connection with the little girl's disappearance

The missing 4-year-old girl has been confirmed dead by police. Image: @Abramjee and @ActionSACaucusE

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The little girl who went missing last week in Wattville Benoni has been declared dead by the police.

Johannes Sibiye, Bokgabo Poo's stepfather, told News 24 that the police came to their family home with an image of what she was wearing when she went missing and took him to a mortuary in Springs to identify her.

The mother and grandmother went along and positively identified the body. The mother is reportedly not coping, knowing her daughter's ordeal that led to her death. Community members found body parts in Tamboville the day after the little girl went missing.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the Gauteng police spokesperson, stated that the day after Mokgabo's disappearance, a woman saw human toes poking out of the ground when she was cleaning her yard.

On the property, they unearthed a leg, and a child's body was found in a shallow grave 800m away from the woman's property.

A suspect is in police custody in Bokgabo's abduction case, said Masondo.

South Africans online shared some comments:

@KingMago001 asked:

"Very sad, why kill her?"

@vivamood1 mentioned:

"Beasts are roaming our streets masquerading as humans. Surely, some members of the communities are aware of such beasts in their midst?"

@IamNtandoSibizo shared:

"Dear God, Please protect our girls."

@siboniso85 posted:

"Death penalty!"

@haizek_notleks added:

"Dear Lord, please teach Your men not to torture, or kill our children and women. We just want to exist in peace. Amen."

Bokgabo Poo’s kidnapping: Police arrest suspect in connection with missing 4-year-old girl

Briefly News reported that the police have arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. The little girl went missing from Benoni, Johannesburg, early this week. The man was arrested in Boksburg North on Friday, 14 October.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 that a community member allegedly saw the suspect in Boksburg North and alerted the police.

