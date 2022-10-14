A suspect in connection with 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s kidnapping was arrested on Friday, 14 October

The man was arrested in Boksburg North following the little girl’s disappearance earlier this week

The child was last seen wearing a purple vest with a Sofia cartoon print, orange shorts and red and white sandals

GAUTENG - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Bokgabo Poo’s kidnapping. Image: @Abramjee & Getty image

The little girl went missing from Benoni, Johannesburg, early this week. The man was arrested in Boksburg North on Friday, 14 October.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 that a community member allegedly saw the suspect in Boksburg North and alerted the police.

The police responded swiftly and arrested the suspect. Police are interviewing the suspect about Bokgabo’s whereabouts.

The little girl was last seen wearing a purple vest with a Sofia cartoon print, orange shorts, and red and white flip-flop sandals.

Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, told TimesLIVE that he would trade his life for his daughter and appealed for her kidnappers to return her.

Social media users react to the kidnapping:

Dineo Dinny Dee said:

“Ohh God this is just sad. Where could she be? Oh Lord, our daughters are not safe.”

Bennanta Bresler Lock posted:

“I hope and pray she will be found safe.”

Ben Sojola commented:

“My prayers are with you. I can’t even imagine how you feel about this whole situation.”

Mosima Mathole wrote:

“It cuts very deep, eish. I pray for her safe return, what kind of a world is this.”

Yolanda Xesibekazi Nkopo added:

“I really hope and pray to GOD that you find your child.”

