Social media influencer and entrepreneur, Zinhle Mqadi has been named the CEO of her father, Max Mqadi’s establishment, Max’s Lifestyle Village

The announcement was made on Twitter, with the father-daughter duo smiling brightly on a snap posted online

Many peeps wished the young lady well for the new adventure and congratulated her on the amazing milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Renowned businessman, Max Mqadi has named his daughter, Zinhle Mqadi, as the CEO of his world-class restaurant, Max’s Lifestyle Village.

Zinhle Mqadi is the new CEO of her dad's company. Image: @maxslifestyle1.

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on Twitter, with the daddy-daughter duo looking stunning in a snap on social media.

Zinhle, who has a large social media following, also runs her own boutique, with the young woman ready to take on the challenge of heading up her father’s company, EWN wrote.

The post shared by Max’s Lifestyle Village read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“As Max's Lifestyle Village, we are pleased to announce that the chairman and founder of our world-class establishment, Max Mqadi, has officially appointed Ms Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of our globally renowned brand. We wish her well in her new role. The eagle has landed.”

Social media users congratulated Zinhle on the new role and wished her well for the journey ahead.

Let’s peek at some of the top reactions:

@percyGane said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@LucaMaca1 reacted:

“Generational wealth.”

@mandlabafo wrote:

“Is she married?”

@Lesego_tsatsi is wowed:

“Haibo, this is amazing news.”

@Khwenzy_m added:

“Congratulations, Zee, soar, boss lady.”

@NjabsJiyane gushed:

“And she has been so hands-on in that business and goes as far as serving customers. She deserves it.”

Beautiful young chef celebrates teaching over 200 people to bake through online classes in one year

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a baker who makes the yummiest treats and took to the socials to celebrate quite a significant milestone. Posting on Facebook, Ayanda Mkhize, who is popularly known as AyaDish, noted that while she’s only been making cakes for one year, she’s already taught over 200 people to bake. The young entrepreneur was heartily congratulated for her accomplishment by social media users who were all inspired by her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News