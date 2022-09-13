A baker who makes the yummiest sweet and savoury treats has taken to the socials to celebrate quite a significant milestone

Posting on Facebook, Ayanda Mkhize, who is popularly known as AyaDish, noted that while she’s only been making cakes for one year, she’s already taught over 200 people to bake

The young entrepreneur was heartily congratulated for her accomplishment by social media users who are all inspired by her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular young baker, Ayanda Mkhize, commonly known as AyaDish, has taken to Facebook to celebrate teaching more than 200 people to bake despite only making cakes for a year.

AyaDish is a successful baking instructor. Image: AyaDish.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working momma functions as a baker and makes the yummiest treats. She also offers online lessons, where she teaches other peeps to make some delicious creations. How inspiring is that?

The innovative entrepreneur, who has a huge online following, has every reason to be proud of her achievements.

AyaDish’s post read:

“Found this in my gallery. Guys, I’ve been baking cakes for only a year. I’ve taught more than 200 people how to bake through online classes. Thank you so much for the support.”

Social media users showed support to the young hun, congratulating her for the milestone and encouraging her to reach greater heights:

Sibu Adiya Mbuku is inspired:

“One year? Amazing! You inspired me to return to baking, and I sold my first batch today. Thank you!”

Dine with Jozi wrote:

“I’m a fan of your beautiful work.”

Nombuso Nxumalo reacted:

“You are an inspiration, my angel. We love you, dear.”

Shurlaine Cassidy Kettledas-Rossouw added:

“I don't believe it’s only been a year. You're brilliant. I love your work!”

Unemployed master’s graduate bakes and sells scones to make ends meet, leaves SA inspired by hard hustle

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about one master’s graduate who isn’t allowing unemployment to get the better of her, with the good sis baking and selling scones to survive.

Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse is a three-time graduate from the University of Johannesburg, grinding hard to put food on the table. The young lady left many netizens inspired by her willingness to take on work that does not align with her study areas.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News