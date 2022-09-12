Photos of a young businesswoman who is a bakery owner have been doing the rounds on social media

Naledi Dlhomo is a Soshanguve bakery owner who delivers bread to local shops and nearby residents using a bicycle

Although she was the subject of public ridicule when she first started, many Mzansi netizens have lauded her great hustle

South Africans have been moved and inspired by the story of a bakery owner, Naledi Dlhomo. The entrepreneur who hails from Soshanguve, not only bakes fresh goods but also uses a bicycle to deliver to her customers.

Bakery owner, Naledi Dlhomo owns a bakery and she delivers the bread using a bicycle. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Photos of the young woman were shared on the Kasi Economy Facebook and Twitter pages and have since gained a lot of traction online from users inspired by her drive and hustle.

According to the 50 Minds Blog, Naledi usually delivers bread to kota shops and nearby residents. When she started her business some people mocked her, but that did not make her quit.

It was also reported that the bakery businesswoman hopes to expand and have franchises all over South Africa.

Mzansi peeps flooded the Facebook post with good wishes and encouraging words for Naledi and her promising enterprise.

Nonhlanhla Nkambule responded:

“You go girl I'm proud of you next year you bless with a van .”

Property Agent reacted:

“Fresh bread looks good.”

Mashudu Mukhawa replied:

“So proud of you, keep it up your doing amazing work.”

Regina Molokomme commented:

“God bless you, my sister. Your business will grow until you buy a new bakkie to deliver with. I'm inspired .”

Nomonde Mtshazo said:

“May the Lord increase your greatness!! Bravery and faith at work...The Lord has blessed the works of your hands!!.”

Abti Ringas wrote:

“Many thanks, Queen, may your business grow and prosper Aluta✊.”

