An ambitious young man who runs a candle-making business has left many South Africans feeling inspired

Entrepreneurship can be quite a daunting and difficult task to do, but the determined gent is doing everything he can to succeed

Peeps across Mzansi took their time to congratulate the man on his hard work as well as to keep up the good work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An ambitious young man who runs a candle-making business left South Africans feeling deeply inspired and impressed.

A determined and ambitious man shared his business with Mzansi, and everyone was proud of him. Images: Makatu Tshivhula/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Makatu Tshivhula is the name of the dedicated gent. Kasi Economy shared his story online, which was then shared once more by Briefly News on a Facebook post.

Being an entrepreneur is nothing short but tough. The long hours of trying to make it all work, the customers you need to attend to make it extremely difficult and manning every position in the company simultaneously can be tremendously daunting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What makes Makatu Tshivhula's business praiseworthy is that he is doing all that is needed to be a good entrepreneur at the ripe age of 22. He is also based in Soweto, and the candles aren't just ordinary ones, they are premium.

He also sells other candle-related products. South Africans showered him with adoration and motivated him to keep up the good work. See the comments below:

Abgail Smangele Kweyama said:

"Wow, that so nice "

Mathebula Ndivhadzo Ndivha mentioned:

"Very impressive with this young man... He took biggest step of his life "

Ntswaki Selala commented:

"Good business but machine is sooo expensive..."

Ambnay PTY LTD asked:

"Very impressive! How do we contact him?"

Champagne Life Pty Ltd shared:

"Give us contacts so we can buy from him."

Coach Madiba said:

"You go my man, am inspired "

Tholakele Seroalo mentioned:

"Keep up the good work!"

Kaleb Munati commented:

"Keep up the good work!"

Mzansi woman started roadside wood fire pizza joint that is now booming, SA citizens inspired by her hustle

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman by the name of Lebogang Schultz opened her own roadside wood oven-baked pizza restaurant, and it is thriving.

It takes great courage to pursue your dreams and start a venture that might not work out. Seeing Lebogang go for it and achieve greatness had many inspired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News